5 Tips for Starting an Animal Grooming Business

Are you a self-declared animal lover? Do you enjoy working with furry friends more than their human companions?

Then animal grooming may be the perfect career path for you.

But, starting a grooming business isn’t as simple as buying a few supplies and grooming your friends’ dogs. There’s a lot of work to be put in. If you’re willing to work hard though, you’ll start a successful grooming business doing what you love.

Read on for five tips on how to start an animal grooming business.

1. Get the Proper Training

Before you start making moves to actually create your business, you need to have the proper training. You can do this a few different ways.

You could sign up for a professional grooming program, which generally requires a few hundred hours of work. You could work for or shadow a professional in the grooming business and learn from them. Or you may already have the experience from being involved in dog show grooming.

You’ll also want to learn about each dog breeds temperament so you know how to work with different types of dogs. You can learn more here about dog breed and gender temperments.

You should have before and after pictures of your best grooming jobs that you can show potential clients so they know you’re the real deal.

2. Consider What Type of Business to Start

There are a few different types of businesses you could start. You could go with an LLC (limited liability company), a corporation, or a sole proprietorship.

Each option has their own benefits and potential setbacks, so make sure you do plenty of research before deciding on which type of business to start.

3. Create a Budget

Creating a realistic budget is one of the most important parts of starting a new business. You need to account for all of the costs of running a business and be sure to not overspend so you don’t run out of money.

Set realistic revenue goals for the first few months, first year, and first three years. Be confident in your business but not overly confident. Cut costs where you can, but don’t sacrifice the quality of work you put out for your clients.

4. Find the Perfect Location

Do you want to run the grooming business out of your home? Or perhaps you want a mobile grooming business that can go see your clients in their own homes. You could also opt for a general retail space to rent and create a business front there.

Deciding on the perfect location really depends on your personal preferences. Consider what type of business you want, how much you want to spend on location, and how you want to serve your clients.

5. Create a Killer Marketing Strategy

Now that you’ve found a location and have everything ready to go, it’s time to get the word out about your new grooming business! BE sure to utilize social media, SEO (search engine optimization), content marketing, and create a great website for clients to use.

Marketing is especially important for business just starting out because you need to let people know about your services! Show potential clients that what you’re offering is better than what they can get anywhere else.

Get Started on Your Animal Grooming Business!

What are you waiting for? It’s time to chase your dreams and start the animal grooming business you’ve always wanted. By following these tips, you’ll be well on your way to a successful grooming business.

Looking for more business advice? Check out our blog today!