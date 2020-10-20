Pests at Work: How to Get Rid of Mice in the Walls of Your Office

Do you have mice running around in the walls in your office building? If so, you should do something about them immediately since a small mouse infestation can turn into a big one in no time at all.

When that happens, it can turn your office into an unhealthy place to work. Mice and other rodents are known to spread about three dozen different diseases within homes and businesses when they set up shop.

Wondering how to get rid of mice in the walls? It’s not necessarily as difficult as it might seem. You can figure out how to get rid of mice in a hurry by taking the right approach.

Stop asking yourself, “How do you get rid of mice from an office?”, and start taking steps to eliminate them from your commercial space. Here are some tips that will help you get started.

Start by Looking for Signs of Mice in Your Office

Before you begin trying to figure out how to get rid of mice in the walls of your office, it’s important to make sure that you’re actually dealing with a mouse infestation. You can do this by looking for signs of mice in your office throughout the year.

You might have mice in the walls of your office if you find:

Mouse urine and mouse droppings all over the place (mice can produce anywhere from 50 to 75 pellets of poop every day!)

Damage done to walls, baseboards, wires, and more by mice

Food missing from garbage cans, kitchen cabinets, and more thanks to mice

If you have mice in the walls of your office, there is also a decent chance that you’re going to hear them running around. Mice are nocturnal, so you’re not going to hear them making too much noise in the middle of the day. But you might hear them in the early evening before you head home from work.

Try to Figure Out How Mice Are Getting Into Your Office in the First Place

If you have reason to believe that you might have mice in the walls of your office, there must be a way that they’re getting into your office building in the first place. It’ll be important for you to identify their entry points so that you can seal them up.

If you work in a huge office building with tons of potential entry points, it’s probably not going to make much sense for you to walk around and look for them. It’ll be a little like trying to plug the holes that keep popping up in a boat that’s sinking.

But if you work out of a relatively small office building, you might be able to identify the areas in which mice are likely getting in. By sealing these areas up, you’ll be able to stop your mouse infestation from getting progressively worse.

You’ll still need to focus on how to get rid of mice in the walls of your office building. But you shouldn’t have to worry too much about the problem continuing to spiral out of control.

Cut Off the Food Supply That Mice Have Come to Rely On

As we alluded to earlier, mice are going to attack any food that they can find in your office building once they set up shop in your walls. They’ll look for food in garbage cans, kitchen cabinets, desk drawers, and wherever else they might think they can find it.

You can, therefore, stop mice from getting the food they need by removing food from these areas. When you have a bad mouse infestation on your hands, you might want to eliminate food from your office space altogether.

The less food that you have in your office, the less likely mice are to hang around. They’re going to need to go and look elsewhere for food if they can’t find anything to eat in your office.

Set Up Mouse Traps in the Right Areas to See If You Can Limit Your Mouse Problem Yourself

If you’re hearing mice moving around behind the walls in one particular part of your office, you might be able to contain your infestation yourself and handle it accordingly. There are lots of different mouse traps on the market today that you can put out to make a mouse problem a thing of the past.

Pick up some mouse traps and put them out to see how successful you’re able to be with them. With a little luck, you might be able to catch all the mice that are giving you fits and make your infestation disappear.

Whether you go with standard mouse traps and attempt to kill the mice in your office or opt for humane traps, you can get a grip on your infestation in a few days and possibly make it go away for good. It’ll all depend on how diligent you are about setting traps in the right spots and how lucky you get when it comes to getting the mice in your office to cooperate.

Call on a Professional Pest Control Company to Help You With Your Mouse Infestation

Are you having a hard time controlling the mouse infestation in your office on your own? Or are you confused as far as where you should even start when it comes to getting rid of the mice in the walls in your office?

If you answered “yes” to either of these questions, hiring a professional pest control company is probably going to be the best course of action for you. There are almost 30,000 pest control companies operating throughout the country right now.

A pest control company can come out to your office and tell you whether or not you actually have a mouse infestation on your hands. They can also come up with a plan of action with regards to getting rid of the mice that are maintaining a presence in your office.

Pest control companies can also help those who work out of offices in other ways, too. In addition to showing you how to get rid of mice quickly, they can also show you how to get rid of bugs and other pests.

Continue to Keep Your Eyes and Ears Open for Any Signs of Mice

Whether you choose to tackle a mouse infestation yourself or hire a pest control company to help you, there is no way to guarantee that mice won’t come back once you kick them out of your office space. There is always going to be at least a small chance that mice could find their way back into the walls in your office.

With this in mind, you shouldn’t ever let your guard down when it comes to mice. You should continue to keep your eyes and ears open so that you’re able to detect mice as you move forward.

If you ever suspect that you might have mice again, you should spring back into action and take care of the problem quickly so that it doesn’t grow to be a bigger problem. You’re going to be engaged in a neverending war with mice and other pests, no matter how hard you work to eliminate them from your office.

Let Nearby Offices Know About Your Issues With Mice

If there are other offices in the general vicinity of your office, you should communicate with them about any pest problems that might pop up. If you’re having issues with mice, they might be having them as well.

In fact, there is a chance that the mice in your office could be coming from their office. There is also a chance that your mouse infestation could be sending mice in their direction.

Your office and the offices around yours should all work together to eradicate mice from the premises. You’re all going to have to communicate and collaborate to make mice go away forever.

All it takes is for one office to deal with a mouse problem for everyone to suffer. You’re going to end up right back at square one if you don’t work with your fellow offices to bring an end to your mouse problem.

As long as you all keep this in the back of your minds, you shouldn’t have to spend the next few years tackling one mouse infestation after another.

Learn How to Get Rid of Mice in the Walls to Stop Them in Their Tracks

Just because the mice that are in your office’s walls aren’t out in the open doesn’t mean they’re not having an effect on you. These mice could put your health and the health of your coworkers at risk.

It’s why you should take some time to learn how to get rid of mice in the walls and then get down to business. By following the steps that we’ve laid out here, you should be able to send mice packing and regain control of every aspect of your office.

Want to find out more about maintaining a safe office space? Browse through the articles on our blog to get some great suggestions on how to do it.