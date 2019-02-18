Avoid the Office Pests: 5 Questions to Ask to Find the Best Exterminator

It’s a bright, sunny morning. The birds are singing, the sun is shining, and you found a roach in your favorite coffee mug which causes you to scream and send it crashing to the floor. Not the best way to start your morning. Looks like you’ll have to call an exterminator out, but how do you find one to handle your infestation?

The truth is there are questions that you should ask any company before you have them come out to fix a problem. Keep reading to find out which ones you need to ask to get the best exterminator.

1. How Much Experience Does Your Technicians Have

Taking on an infestation isn’t for the faint of heart. That’s why it’s important that the company you go through to handle your situation has the knowledge and experience to get the job done.

You especially want to pay attention if the company you’re asking the question to is new or is a little wary of giving you the information. That’s usually a big red flag.

2. Are You Licensed

All states require exterminators to have a license mainly because they use pesticides and other chemicals. It’s just to make sure they have had the training to know how to use them safely.

You want to ask this question not only for legal reasons but also to make sure you get an exterminator who has been trained. The company should be able to give you a license number.

3. Where Can I Find Reviews on Your Business

Sure you can go into Google and type in “pest control near me” to see reviews, but you want to ask this question for reaction reasons. If they are a little hesitant to tell you where you can look up reviews than they have something to hide.

If they just calmly tell you without a pause, then that means they are confident that you’ll only find stellar reviews on them.

4. What Products Do You Use

You want to ask this question if you have children or pets. Some chemicals used in extermination can be poisonous if it’s exposed to your loved ones so you need to know if you should keep them out of the house for a bit.

eco-friendly, natural products are the best and the ones you want to listen out for when they are listing off products.

5. Do You Keep Tabs on the Situation Afterward

Some companies will go the extra mile and stay in contact with you after they have treated your home. There are some who will also offer a warranty and redo your house for free if the problem hasn’t sorted itself out. You want to ask them if they offer any of these aftercare specials just in case something goes wrong.

Finding the Best Exterminator to Handle Your Pest Situation

When you have an infestation you want to get rid of the problem as soon as possible. To this end, there are some questions that you need to ask extermination companies to get an idea of their services. Use this helpful guide to get only the best exterminator.

