What Is Virtual Office Space? And How It Can Benefit Your Business

More than 5% of the US population works from home.

It’s a dream for most. To be able to work in your pajamas, take breaks whenever you want, and the best part? You don’t have to answer to anyone but yourself.

That’s why you’re ready to take the leap. But there’s one nagging thought stopping you from doing so.

What if I get bored?

Distractions and boredom often take over. You’re in the comfort of your home and sometimes, you’d rather binge the newest Netflix show than email clients.

To prevent that, there’s a simple solution: virtual office spaces. These places are anything but virtual.

That’s why we’ll answer your new question of “what is virtual office space?”

Keep reading to find out!

What Is Virtual Office Space?

When you hear the word “virtual,” you think of it being in cyberspace. But it’s the contrary with virtual office spaces.

These are actual offices. They come with desks, chairs, and everything needed to run a business.

The only difference?

They’re more affordable than renting a traditional office space. Traditional office spaces require a lease agreement and a certain amount of rent paid monthly.

With a virtual office, there’s no commitment. You only pay for the amount of time used in that space.

Curious to know if a virtual office space is right for you? You’ll want to read the next section.

Benefits of a Virtual Office Space

Intrigued by all the possibilities a virtual office can give you? Here are all the benefits that come with using one.

Full-time Receptionist

A virtual office is more than just that. Even when you’re done using the space, your business endeavors don’t have to end.

A professional receptionist is there to answer phone calls after you’ve left. This allows customers to call anytime with questions and there’ll always be someone to answer.

Local Phone Number

Working as a freelancer or business owner, you don’t always want to give out your personal phone number. This could lead to unwanted phone calls or text messages in the middle of the night.

With a virtual office, you can opt to have a local number. This makes it easier on you as you don’t have to give out your personal digits.

Flexible Workspace

As your business grows, you may need a temporary place to conduct meetings. Instead of renting a traditional office space (which can cost thousands), a virtual office is a more affordable option.

You can rent it out for the day and when the meeting is over, you’re all done. You don’t have to worry about continuously paying rent.

Virtual Address for Small Business

When issuing invoices for your business, you feel a little weary listing your own personal address as a business one. It shows a bit of unprofessionalism, too.

So you can build credibility with customers and clients, virtual office spaces like The Hoxton Mix allow you to list their address as your own. There’s also an add-on to where you can keep your home address private so customers never get confused.

Improve the Way You Do Business from Home

Moments ago, you were wondering what is virtual office space. Now, you have a clear idea of what it is and how it can benefit your business.

You no longer have to feel weary giving out information in relation to your business. Not only that, but you also have a professional-looking space to conduct business without the expensive overhead costs.

Looking for ways to improve your small business? Here are 7 ways to boost brand exposure!