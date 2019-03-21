Sitting Pretty Comfortable: 3 Tips for Finding Good Office Chairs

Did you know that workload counts as the main reason for office stress?

After all, more than 46% of people surveyed said that this is what made them stressed the most. It’s understandable, considering that most people won’t work more than what they’re getting paid for.

If you’re an employer, you might want to do something more to increase your employees’ happiness. It’s an important step to strengthen your business’ financial foundation. After all, they’re the ones that help your business thrive.

A good place to start is finding good office chairs to increase their comfort. This helps with the long hours at work and guarantees people maintain a healthy physique.

Are you ready to learn how to find the best office chairs? Read on and find out more:

1. The Seat Should Have an Adjustable Height

For the best value office chair, it should have the means of adjusting to your desired height. It’s important to ensure that your thighs are horizontal to the floor. Achieving this will let your employees experience an optimal level of comfort.

Look for office chairs with a pneumatic adjustment lever. This helps bring the seat higher or lower as needed. Make sure that it has Heavy Duty Casters to make it last for a long time.

2. Check for Lumbar Support

Office chairs with contoured backrests will give both support and comfort to office workers’ tired backs. Always pick the ones that can match your spine’s natural contour. The chair should support your lower back in a way that it’s a little arched at all times.

The reason behind this is the fact that office workers tend to slump as the day goes by. Chairs with good lumbar support will minimize the strain and compression on your spine’s lumbar discs. You might also need a chair with adjustable backrests, to let you move it as you see fit.

3. Good Office Chairs with Breathable Materials and Enough Padding

Workers that sit on office chairs for long time periods need materials that let their body breathe. A timeless option is fabric, but you can search the market for new materials that offer the same feature. It’s important to have enough padding to make it worth sitting on.

Don’t choose seats that are either too soft or too hard. Find a good middle ground between these extremes to get the best budget office chair. The former won’t have enough support while the latter causes a lot of pain within a few hours.

Get Good Office Chairs Today!

More often than not, finding good office chairs is an easy task. But sometimes, there are too many choices in the market offering almost identical features. If you’re stumped on what to look for in a good office chair, use this guide as a starting point.

There are a lot of other resources out there that can help you more. If you’re interested in making money anywhere and everywhere you go, read our guide here to discover jobs you can do in your home.