How to Get Rid of Used Office Furniture for Good

As another year goes by, you’ve begun to acquire more and more used office furniture that you’re not getting any use out of! As the old furniture begins to pile up, you’re stuck wondering how to get rid of it. Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as throwing it out in your company dumpster.

You’re ready to get rid of these old pieces once and for all and start making room for new items and open spaces. Thankfully, there are a few ways to get rid of these pieces and free your office of them. Continue reading below for everything you need to know about getting rid of used office furniture!

1. Rent a Dumpster

Although you can’t throw your old office furniture into the dumpster outside, you can rent a dumpster and throw whatever you need inside of it. There’s a dumpster rental for homes and businesses that’ll bring a large dumpster to you.

When the dumpster is full or when you’re done using it, the company will then come and pick the dumpster up from you, and you’ll never have to see those old pieces of office furniture again!

This is a great option if you have a large amount of furniture that you want to get rid of.

2. Donate It

You might be surprised by how many people want your used office furniture. Consider a start-up business for example. Someone who’s just starting out might not have the funds to purchase all new furniture and would love to remove the pieces for you to use in their own space.

Churches are another wonderful place to donate old office furniture to. Churches have offices as well and could always use donated pieces.

3. Sell It

Although donating might be the quickest and easiest way to rid yourself of those old pieces, you can always consider trying to sell them as well. Use online marketplaces or selling apps to place your used items for sale. Be sure to take good quality pictures of the items and price them fairly.

You could also even consider placing them on these apps or sites and listing them as “free.” Listing items as “free” is a great way to get them picked up quickly.

4. Break It Down and Recycle

If you’re able to break down any old pieces, then you can recycle the old wood or even metal pieces that you break down from them. There are several places that will even pay you for your old scrap metal. If you have enough of it, consider calling up a few places and seeing what they offer.

Recycling your old furniture of any kind is a great way to help the environment while getting it off your hands.

What Can You Do With Your Used Office Furniture?

Don’t hold your used office furniture captive, and don’t let it tie you down either. Use these tips listed above to free yourself from the burden of those unwanted pieces!

