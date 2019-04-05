How to Decorate Your Office to Increase Your Productivity

Has productivity in your office been lacking lately?

It could be because you haven’t given your employees enough incentive to work hard. It could also be because you haven’t trained your employees to perform certain tasks properly. It could even be because of ineffective management at the top of your company.

But your office itself could also be to blame for the plunge in productivity. It’s important to learn how to decorate your office in order to make your employees as productive as they can be.

Do you need help doing it? Here are seven decorating tips that will make your office a more productive place.

1. Create the Right Layout for Your Office

Before you can begin decorating your office space, it’s important to make sure you’re using the right layout for it. Often times, companies will set an office up one way when they first set up shop and then keep it that way forever even though it might not make sense to do it.

If you have people from all different departments crammed together and sitting on top of one another, find a better layout plan. Give people the space they need to do their jobs to the best of their ability.

This blog breaks down just how important it is for both home and business owners to come up with the right layout for their spaces. It can change the whole look and feel of any property.

2. Paint the Walls the Perfect Colors

Are the walls in your office white at the moment? Change that immediately.

White is a safe color for the walls in an office. But it’s not going to do much for your company as far as productivity is concerned.

Try to work other colors into the mix instead. Some good colors for an office include:

Blue, which is a calming color that can help people to stay focused

Green, which is also a calming color that can make people more efficient

Yellow, which is a very bright and vibrant color that can increase creativity

Red, which is a warm color that can make people feel more passionate and energetic

You can paint your entire office with one of these colors. Or you can go room-by-room and select colors based on what specific rooms are going to be used for.

3. Add Pops of Color in Other Ways

If you don’t want to go through the hassle of painting your entire office or aren’t allowed to do it due to your lease terms, there are other ways to add color to your space.

Some companies will hang posters up that feature some of the colors mentioned above. Others will find photos and paintings that have the colors in them.

Whatever the case, it’s a good idea to add colors like blue, green, yellow, and red to your office. They’ll spark emotions in your employees that will lead to them being more productive.

4. Hang up Motivational Messages

When you’re learning about how to decorate your office to make people more productive, you’ll learn about a lot of subtle ways to do it. But if subtlety isn’t really your thing, you can be more direct while motivating your employees.

Why not fill your office with motivational messages on posters, pictures, and other wall art? Some good messages might be:

“When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better, too”—Paulo Coelho

“Quality is job one”—Henry Ford

“An innovator is one who does not know it cannot be done”—R.A. Mashelkar

There are literally thousands of motivational quotes just like these. Find a way to work as many of them into your office space as you can.

5. Strategically Position Plants

Your employees spend eight hours (or more!) in your office. Many of them likely do it while wishing they could be outside.

Most companies don’t have the luxury of allowing employees to go outside to work. But you can make the inside feel more like the outside by adding plants to your office.

Studies have shown that plants can make people more productive at work. They can also increase cognitive ability and improve the indoor air quality in an office.

6. Get Rid of Clutter

It’s OK to add things like paint, motivational messages, and even plants to your office. But you don’t want to add too many things to it and make it feel cluttered.

In fact, you should make it a point to clear out clutter when you’re decorating your office. Discard empty boxes, old office equipment and furniture, and anything else that’s taking up space.

Decluttering will give everyone more room to work and help people avoid unnecessary distractions.

7. Rely on Natural Light Early and Often

In a perfect world, your office will have tons of natural light pouring in from all angles. But of course, that’s not always possible for those who work in offices without many (or even any!) windows.

If this is the case, opt for the next best thing. Bright white light bulbs will be way better for productivity than fluorescent lighting. Your employees will feel more energetic throughout each day and be more productive as a result of it.

Know How to Decorate Your Office for Productivity Purposes

A poorly designed office space will be a disaster for companies trying to make employees more productive. It’ll be almost impossible for people to get any work done when the design of an office is off.

Reconfigure your office space soon to alleviate this problem. And while you’re at it, learn how to decorate your office to make people more productive than they are now. Office decorations can make all the difference in the world and encourage your employees to work harder than ever before.

Outside of decorating your office, there are also other steps you can take to increase productivity among your employees. Read our blog to find out some things you might want to try to change the work environment in your office.