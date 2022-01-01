A Complete Guide to Designing a Mobile Office Space



So you’ve decided to invest in a mobile office space (or several small mobile office spaces). Whether you’re doing a full office renovation or you’re just testing out your options to save money, this is going to be a difficult transition. Setting up a good mobile business office isn’t too different from designing an office in a “real” building, but you’re starting from the ground up. Instead of an office space that’s pre-designed for workplace use, you’re working with a smaller space that’s completely empty. We’re here to discuss how you can design the best business office space for your new mobile office. Read on to learn more. Pick the Right Ground Conditions Most business owners try to place their mobile offices as close as possible to their “real” business offices. If you choose to do this, make sure that you’ve chosen a space that’s suitable for an office trailer. Once you’ve looked for office trailer sales and chosen your ideal space, it’s in your best interest to contact a professional to assess your location to make sure that it’s flat and sturdy enough for your new temporary office. If you’re lucky enough to have a large parking lot that will still have parking space after you place your office, this is often the best choice. If not, you may need to rent a nearby plot of flat land. Stay Near Necessary Utilities Mobile offices may have the ability to be set up with electricity, but this isn’t always the case. Make sure that you’re able to connect your electricity and wifi to your office before you move everything else into it. Your business relies on tech. You also need to make sure that you have restrooms nearby. If you’re close enough to your “real” office, and the restrooms are still accessible, this is an easy option. If not, you may have to get temporary port-a-potties for the duration of your mobile office experience. Employees must have reliable access to restroom facilities, and mobile office employees are no exception. Take Advantage of Natural Light It’s likely that your mobile office won’t have much in the way of natural light. If you buy the office outright, you do have the option of adding more windows. If not, take advantage of the windows that you already have by placing the rest of the workspace items strategically. Don’t block any windows with office furniture or computers. This will help you avoid overusing fluorescent lighting (which can hurt employees’ eyes or even give them headaches). Natural light may make employees more productive, which is especially important when they’re working in a brand new space. Consider Multiple Offices If you run a business with many employees, it’s best to invest in multiple mobile office spaces unless you’re going to choose a hybrid model where you swap employees back and forth between working from home and coming into the office. A mobile office simply cannot hold as many people as a “real” office and remain functional. Having multiple mobile offices allows you to divide them by department. You can mix and match who stays in which office depending on the project that you’re doing. You can also give yourself a smaller office so you have a space for meetings and your own personal work. Keep these offices close enough to each other that it’s easy for employees to move between them when it’s necessary to do so. Maximize Your Space Speaking of making sure that employees have plenty of room to do their work, you may have to invest in new furniture and supplies and get creative with the furniture that you already have to make sure that you can maximize space to the best of your potential. It won’t be convenient for employees to have large desks. Consider investing in a few standing/seated desks. Not only do these take up less room, but many employees find them more comfortable. Don’t use bulky office chairs. Swap to smaller ergonomic versions. You may discover that this change will make the transition back into your “real” office. You want to make sure that there’s plenty of room for employees to move around the office without bumping into each other. Technology: Can You Minimize It? You won’t be able to fit all of your tech devices in most mobile offices. It might be time to exchange hefty desktop tower computers for laptops and tablets, at least for the time being. This will make it easier for you to move into a mobile office and it will make sure that employees don’t feel too crowded on their new small desks. The Importance of Temperature Control Your mobile office may not feel as comfortable during hot and cold months as your “real” office. When you’re crafting your ideal mobile office design, don’t forget the importance of an air conditioner unit and space heaters. There will likely be some level of insulation in your mobile office, but don’t rely on it to keep your employees comfortable. This is also another reason that swapping to laptops and tablets is best. Desktop computer towers can warm up the areas around them. How Will You Design Your Mobile Office Space? Your mobile office space might be temporary, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t put some thought into its overall design. Make sure that your employees have plenty of room to work and that they have access to all of the resources and amenities that they need. Consider having multiple office spaces if you have too many employees to fit comfortably in one mobile office trailer. Remember, you want your employees to stay productive during this temporary transition period! For more helpful articles about business and more, visit the rest of our site.



