8 Reasons Why Your Office Needs to Use a Water Delivery Service

So, you’re interested in getting a water delivery service set up at your office for your team members to enjoy. You want to provide them with something to drink during the day that isn’t coffee, and fresh cold water seems like a choice that everyone will agree on.

Well, the benefits of having water readily available at your office are numerous. Sure, your staff is finally drinking something that isn’t caffeinated, carbonated or loaded with sugar, but the pluses don’t stop there.

So what are all the benefits of getting a water cooler, or other water services, for your office? And can it actually make a difference in your current office environment?

If you’re asking yourself these kinds of questions, wonder no longer, because we’re here to help! In this article, we’ll tell you 8 reasons why you should consider getting a water delivery service for your workplace today.

1. Improve the Office Culture

Team comradery amongst the members of your office staff is very important, to say the least. And bringing back the classic “water cooler talk” is a great way to improve the culture of your office and help everyone bond together better.

Because who doesn’t love hearing jokes at the water cooler every morning?

2. Encourage Interaction with Management

Oftentimes, it can be hard to get members of your staff to feel comfortable engaging with members of management. This is especially true if they don’t ever see management outside of their offices or the meeting room.

While it’s not going to a ball game, seeing management at the water cooler and making a joke or two is a great way to help your staff see their bosses as people. This can make them that much more comfortable, and happy, at work. And again, it’s a great way to help the team grow closer together, too.

3. Make the Break Room Healthier

If you have a break room, odds are it’s filled with unhealthy snacks, soda, and coffee. And while those things are okay in moderation, without mixing in some water, it’s a great way to encourage your team to be unhealthy.

Adding another choice like water can go a long way in making your breakroom that much healthier. And combined with healthy snack choices, it can actually make your employees feel better throughout the day, too.

4. Encourage Healthy Lifestyle Choices

We touched on this briefly before, but it can’t be understated how important it is to encourage your staff to make healthy choices. And while a soda machine may win the popular vote, it’s not as good of an idea as a water cooler or another water delivery service is.

5. Boost Productivity in the Office

There’s a good chance you’ve noticed that your office staff gets tired often, especially towards the end of the day, or the end of the week. And while it may be tempting to just get more coffee for the break room, that’s actually not the solution to the problem.

Believe it or not, dehydration has been linked to fatigue. So if you’re staff seems tired often, it’s probably because they’re dehydrated.

The good news? A water delivery system can fix this problem, and thus, boost productivity in the office. Because if people aren’t as tired, they can work that much harder while at work.

6. Reduce the Amount of Sick Days

It goes without saying, but if you’re not taking care of yourself, you increase the chances of getting sick. So if your staff is constantly missing days due to common colds or the flu, a great way to combat this is by having them drink more water.

Again, one of the best ways to combat the flu, and common colds, really is as simple as drinking water. And if everyone is doing it, you limit the chances of your team getting sick and missing days.

7. Show Your Employees You Care

It may sound like a simple gesture on the surface, but little things like free water can go a long way in boosting office morale. And by keeping the office stocked with fresh drinking water, you’re showing your employees that you care about them and want them to be comfortable at work.

Simply put, it truly is the little things sometimes.

8. It’s One Less Thing for You to Worry About

It’s worth mentioning that, with a water delivery service, you don’t have to do any of the work. Your provider will take care of keeping everything stocked, which means you won’t be handling any of the work of setting things up yourself.

Also, there are companies like Filtap who can provide you with a water solution for your office that doesn’t require any work from you or management. Filtap’s website is filled with more information about the services they proved, which you can view here.

Well, there you have it! Those are 8 reasons why you should consider getting a water delivery service for your office today!

Again, having a healthy drinking choice in the office and easily available is a great way to encourage healthy lifestyle choices. And with those healthy lifestyle choices come employees who have more energy, and get sick less often, which of course is a good thing.

While it may seem insignificant, the gesture itself can go a long way in showing your staff that you care about them. And the team comradery that is built from engaging with each other around the water cooler can really make the working environment that much better, too.

