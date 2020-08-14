7 Photos for Home Office Inspiration

If the coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that it’s more important than ever before for people to have home offices that they love. Surveys have shown that well over 50% of people have spent at least some time working at home during the pandemic, and many of them have used their home offices to do it.

One of the difficult parts about working from a home office, though, is finding the motivation to put your best foot forward every day. It can be difficult locating the home office inspiration that you need day in and day out.

Is this something that has been a struggle for you? If so, one way to combat this problem is by hanging up photos in your home office space. These photos can help give you the inspiration you need to do your best work each and every day.

Here are seven photos you should think about hanging up in your home office today.

1. A Photo of a Big City

If you’re used to working in a big city, you might miss the hustle and bustle that comes along with it. The energy that comes along with working in a place like New York City can be intoxicating for a lot of people.

There is obviously no replacing the feeling that you get when you’re walking amongst a crowd in a place like NYC. But you can drum up a little bit of home office inspiration by hanging a photo of a big city in your home office.

One day—hopefully, one day soon—you’ll be back in the big city at work again. But for now, you can imagine working in the big city in your mind when you look up at your photo.

2. A Photo of a Beach

There are inevitably going to be times when it feels like the walls are closing in on you in your home office. You’re going to be stressed out beyond belief and wishing you could be almost anywhere else.

At those times, it’ll be helpful to sit back in your oversized swivel chair and imagine that you’re spending the day at the beach for a few moments. A photo of the beach hanging up on your wall will help to take you there.

As long as you invest in the best home office furniture, you’ll be nice and comfortable while picturing yourself at the beach. It’ll provide you with a nice break from the monotony of your workday.

3. A Photo of a Sports Team

Even though you’re going to spend most of your workdays working by yourself in your home office, you’re still going to be a part of a team. You and your coworkers are going to collaborate from a distance to get your jobs done.

Remind yourself of this early and often by putting a photo of your favorite sports team in your home office. It’ll let you know that you’re not in this alone and that you have teammates that you can rely on to help you out.

4. A Photo of the Cast of “The Office”

With any luck, a photo of your favorite sports team should do the trick when it comes to making you feel like you’re a part of a team while you work. But if you still miss your coworkers throughout the workday, why not surround yourself with some “coworkers” at home?

You can do this by finding a great photo of the cast of The Office and hanging it in your home office space. By pairing it up with the right home office furniture, you can actually make your home office feel just like a real office in no time at all.

5. A Photo of a Motivational Quote

Do you find that motivational quotes work wonders for you as far as inspiring you to do your best work? Then you should consider hanging a bunch of them up throughout your home office space so that there is motivation for you at every turn.

You can find photos that have motivational quotes like:

“Think different”

“Don’t count the days, make the days count”

“Dreams + Work = Success”

And more!

You can hang as many of these kinds of quotes up as you want. Between doing this and doing home office furniture installation, you should give yourself a big dose of motivation.

6. A Photo of a Mountain

For a lot of people, 2020 has been a mountain of sorts. They feel like they’ve been climbing this mountain every day and not getting anywhere at all because of the strange circumstances surrounding them.

With this in mind, you might want to think about hanging up a photo of an actual mountain. It’ll serve as a reminder for you to keep climbing no matter how hard things might get.

7. A Photo of Money

At the end of the day, why do you work as hard as you do? Chances are, it’s to keep a roof over your head and to put food on your table thanks to the money that your job provides.

So if you’re struggling to find motivation through some of the other photos that we’ve suggested, how about hanging up a photo of a pile of money or a $100 bill? That should help you to get your head straight when you sit down in your office to get down to business.

Get the Home Office Inspiration You Need With These Kinds of Photos

It’s going to be challenging for you to find the motivation that you need to make it through some of your workdays. You can make this process a little easier on yourself by incorporating home office inspiration into the mix.

Do this by hanging up one or more of the photos that we just mentioned. They’ll make it so much simpler for you to muster up the strength to do great work from your home office.

Interested in obtaining more tips for putting together the perfect home office?