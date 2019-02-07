6 Home Office Setup Tips for Your Small Business

Did you know that 52 percent of small businesses are home-based?

You may be among them already or plan to operate your own business from home later in the year. Wherever you may stand as a small business owner, the foundation starts with a proper workspace.

What are the secrets to setting up a creative and functional work environment?

Here are six home office setup tips to give your business a head start.

1. Make Room for a Home Office

If you’re wondering how to set up an office, here’s a little secret. Your home doesn’t already need a built-in office for you to work from home! With some planning and elbow grease, you can create a work environment anywhere.

Think about which areas of your home you hardly ever use. It could be a spare bedroom, the dining room, or even the basement.

What’s stopping you from transforming one of these underused rooms into an office? Once you move out the clutter and store away the furniture, you can turn the space into a designated work area.

2. Utilize Color and Light

Believe it or not, the color of a room can have a big effect on your mood. Before you start to move in your office furniture and supplies, give the room a fresh coat of paint.

Blue tones can promote better concentration and calmness. Meanwhile, yellow can make you feel more upbeat and creative.

When choosing your office color, think about the nature of your business. The color of your office is all the more important if you’ll have clients over for meetings.

Incorporate as much natural light as possible into your home office setup. You should have a desk lamp and a room lamp in your office. Avoid fluorescent lighting if you can.

3. Organize Your Office with Comfort in Mind

If you’re wondering how to set up an office for maximum comfort, it all begins with your office chair.

You’ll spend long hours working away at your desk. Use a chair that’s not only cushioned but provides ample arch support for your spine and neck. Much of your comfort will depend on your posture, but you can always enhance this with the right chair.

You may want to invest in a standing chair and desk, as well. Incorporate a soft rug into your office so you can lay out and stretch from time to time. A rug will also keep your office warmer during the cold months.

4. Stock up on Supplies

What kind of business will you be starting?

You may be able to conduct the majority of your business affairs over the computer. This may cut down on the need for paper and other office supplies. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t stock up on the basics, either.

Pens, paper, rubber bands, paper clips, and post-it notes are some of the staples of an office setting. If you’ll be sending a lot of mail, make sure you’re always stocked on envelopes and stamps. A calculator, a stapler, and a tape dispenser can also come in handy.

Now is a good time to invest in a printer or fax machine. Better yet, you may want to consider investing in a new computer or laptop, as well.

The Benefits of a Professional Landline or Cellphone

As you get your business up and going, your main concern may be attracting new customers. Once you start advertising and networking, new customers will be contacting you. So, you want to make sure your lines of communication are top-notch.

Having a business cellphone or landline can keep you more organized. All business-related calls will go to one voicemail box or answering machine. All your business-related contacts won’t get jumbled up among your personal contacts.

By using a separate phone or landline, you’ll not only better conduct business. You’ll keep your stress levels down, as well.

5. Protect Your Home Office

Small and big businesses alike take preventative measures to protect themselves. Why should your home office setting be any different?

Make sure your home has a secure lock system on all its exterior doors and windows. You may have given copies of your keys out to neighbors, relatives, or friends in the past. In this case, change the locks on your doors as soon as possible.

Home burglaries are common during the day when people are at work. Because you’ll be working from home, you may not be so worried about that. But what about when you need to run an errand, meet a client, or go out of town?

Thick curtains can keep lurkers from knowing what kinds of valuables are inside. But curtains alone won’t cut it, so investing in a home alarm system with cameras is a wise measure to take. You should also learn more about what to do after a home break-in.

Protect Your Information

It’s no secret that data breaches and cyber attacks are on the rise. You should always keep your home Wi-Fi network secure. Invest in a firewall system and have it regularly checked.

To protect all your information, use lock-and-key filing cabinets and safes for paperwork. Never leave important documents lying around.

6. Add Personal Flair

Who says your home office setup has to be all work and no play?

Add some personal flair to your office to keep you motivated and happy each day. Hang up personal photographs or frames with motivational quotes. Keep stress balls, putty, and other fidget items nearby.

Instead of perusing the net when you need a break, play with a Rubix cube instead. This will keep you concentrated as you take a break from the task at hand.

It’s easy to disrupt the work-life balance when you work from home. Be diligent about your work schedule and don’t overwork into the wee hours of the morning. Hang up a clock near your office door to remind you when it’s time to put the work down for the rest of the day.

Ready to Create an Optimal Home Office Setup?

The environment you work in can have a huge impact on your productivity and creativity. If you plan to launch a small business, make sure your home office setting is one you can produce your finest work in.

So, what are you waiting for? Start creating the best home office setup and make moves to get your small business up and running!

