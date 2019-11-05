5 Office Recycling Solutions That Work

The U.S. represents 5% of the world population. Yet, we generate more waste than any other country.

This is a shame because there are a plethora of benefits recycling has on the environment such as conserving freshwater up to 95% in the manufacturing and mining process for many materials.

But there’s more to recycling than just saving the planet. For businesses, implementing office recycling solutions can be a great way to save money.

If you’re wondering if you should begin an office recycling program at your place of business, keep reading. We’re sharing with you five ways to improve recycling at your place of work.

1. Select a Green Team

Your first step to improving recycling in your office is to appoint a green team. By getting everyone involved, everyone can share their perspective on what successful recycling in the workplace looks like.

Another reason is that recycling in America has had a difficult time. That’s because there’s a lot of confusion around what is and isn’t recyclable. An audit can be a powerful eye-opener to many in the office about what they’ve been doing right or wrong so far.

The Green Team should then come up with a recycling e-handbook to provide to all employees so there are no doubts about how what, and when to recycle an item. If you need help learning how to train employees, Wamitab can help.

2. Perform an Audit

Also, at least once a year, you should perform an office-wide recycling audit. This way your team can identify what improvements and changes need to be made.

Performing a yearly audit also can help ensure that everyone in your office stays safe and healthy.

3. Research If You’re Eligible for a Recycling Grant

Your recycling ideas for work may take extra funds your business doesn’t have. Don’t let that deter you.

There are start-up grants available throughout North America. Check out this site to find a detailed list of where to find a grant.

4. Implement Office Recycling Solution Programs for Employees

There are tons of ways to reduce costs at your workplace without it costing any money. Instead, the following ideas are free and/or can save you money:

Cut Down on Office Waste

Aim to cut down on office waste by going paper-free. Instead, make all documents e-documents only.

For necessary printing jobs, use double-sided printing options.

Ban Single-Use Items

You can also ban single-use items in your office such as:

Plastic bags

Plastic flatware

Paper plates and cups

Instead, have everyone bring their favorite mug to work. You can also make the most out of your marketing dollars by having mugs and tote bags made up with your company name and logo on them to hand out to employees and visitors.

Meatless Mondays

Meatless Mondays is another great idea with myriad benefits such as:

Good for our health

Help reduce intake of fat and calories

Often less expensive than meat

Reduces greenhouse gases

Going vegetarian or vegan once a week also means less water, energy, and fuel is used to produce grain for our livestock. You can share recipes and even have a potluck every Monday to get everyone involved and excited.

5. Implement a Composting Program

Organic waste is a valuable resource. It can be composted to reduce soil erosion and even be used as fuel.

Here’s what you can collect from your office:

Paper towels and napkins

Coffee grinds & tea bags

Food scraps

You can also collect cardboard sleeves from hot beverage cups as well as plates and cutlery that’s compostable.

Learn How to Make Your Office More Productive

Office recycling solutions can help make your office more productive by eliminating unnecessary waste. But there are other solutions available as well. Keep coming back to learn how to run your office more efficiently.