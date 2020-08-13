4 Things to Consider to Optimize Your Office Floor Plan Layout

Although it may not seem readily apparent, working in a cluttered area can have a vastly negative effect on your productivity. In fact, there’s even a psychological reason behind it.

Many people avoid rearranging their workspace due to being unsure which direction they should take. Fortunately, it’s not as difficult as you may think.

Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about switching up your office floor plan layout.

1. Prioritize Comfort

As you may expect, it’s not likely that your employees will be as productive as they could be if they’re working in uncomfortable additions. Oftentimes, a change as simple as purchasing new office furniture or desks can make a world of difference. You can visit this resource to see what benefits the Meetio Desk has to offer.

The same can be said about office chairs, since having an old or low-quality chair can easily lead to long-term neck and lower back pain.

It’s especially important to listen to your employees’ opinions on the matter, as it will ensure that you make the right changes.

2. Eliminate Clutter

As previously mentioned, clutter easily kills productivity. This becomes increasingly true as less and less space is available.

But, this isn’t limited to the stacks of paper, folder, personal items, etc. that people typically keep on their desks. If the office feels cluttered due to its arrangement, it can adversely affect everyone who works there.

Instead, do your best to ensure there’s enough open space in your arrangement in order to give people a bit of breathing room. This can often be easily accomplished by placing most of your furniture in the center of the room or by leaving the center empty.

3. Take High-Traffic Areas Into Consideration

Every office has areas that see a particularly high amount of foot traffic. This is often next to the copier, printer, watercooler, etc.

Employees who have to work next to these locations are likely to be distracted by the commotion around them. Fortunately, a simple fix is to leave these areas as open as possible while rearranging your office.

4. Don’t Forget About Lighting

If there are areas of your office with poor lighting, avoid placing workstations in these locations.

Interestingly, having too much light can also prove to be a nuisance. For instance, a set of desks located next to a large window may be particularly difficult to work at during certain times of the day due to sunlight.

Keep both of these scenarios in mind during your arrangement to ensure that nobody experiences any difficulty while performing their role at your company.

Optimizing Your Office Floor Plan Layout Can Seem Difficult

But it doesn’t have to be.

With the above information about changing up your office floor plan layout in mind, you’ll be well on your way toward ensuring that you stay as productive as possible while you work.

