4 Ideas for Office Layouts to Improve Productivity

Did you know that 70% of workers don’t feel satisfied with their career choice? While a lot can go into making someone dislike their job, actually disliking their working environment is often at the top of the list.

If you own a business and you have employees, designing excellent office layouts should be a top priority. But if you don’t know what you’re doing, you can make some mistakes by accident, creating a bad working environment in the process.

In this article, we’ll give you 4 tips that you can use to design the best office layout possible. We’ll tell you what to do, as well as what areas to focus on, so you can make sure your team loves coming to work each day.

1. Utilize Open Floor Plans

Looking to increase productivity in the workplace? Want to get everyone on the same page? If so, consider redesigning your office layout to work as an open floor plan.

By going with an open floor plan, you make it easier for everyone to collaborate on bigger projects. That can not only improve team chemistry, but it can help get things done faster, too.

2. Create Work-Free Zones

No matter how well your office is laid out, at some point, everyone is going to need to get away for a break. By having work-free zones in your office space, you can make it that much easier for your team to take a few minutes to relax and wind down while still at work.

A pro tip? Create a break room that has plenty of healthy snacks, drinks, and maybe even some games to play. That way, your staff can see that you care about their health and well-being.

3. Focus Heavily on Lighting

Did you know that improper lighting in the workplace can have a negative effect on your mental health? That’s why, if you haven’t done so already, you need to make sure that your office is only using LED light bulbs, creating a bright and happy working environment.

If you have plenty of windows, keep them open so you can let in some natural light into your workspaces. Believe it or not, you’ll notice a big change in everyone’s mood in the office after opening up your blinds for a few days.

4. Keep Things Clutter-Free

Bad lighting isn’t the only thing that can be harmful to everyone’s mental health in the workplace. Too much clutter is not only a great way to cause a workplace injury, but it can be bad for everyone’s mental well-being, too.

Our advice? Declutter your workspace every day before you leave to go home. That way, when it’s time to clock in the next day, the office is neat and tidy.

Need More Help With Designing Office Layouts?

Designing effective office layouts doesn’t have to be complicated. As long as you keep these tips in mind, and focus on creating a warm and inviting space, you should get the results that you’re looking for.

Looking for more decor tips and tricks? Check back with our blog often for tons of useful ideas and concepts.