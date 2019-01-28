Word of Mouth in 2019: A Guide to Medical Marketing and Media to Get New Patients, Tomorrow

Medical marketing and media are complete mysteries for medical professionals. Doctors can understand the complex nature of the human body, but when it comes to marketing, forget it.

Medical marketing is the main component to creating a practice where referrals and repeat patients aren’t your sole source of revenue.

Would you like to learn some tips to up your medical marketing game? Read on to find out.

Online Is Where It’s At

If your clinic is taking new patients, you need to put yourself in their shoes for a few minutes. Think about their situation.

They could have just moved to a new area and they’re looking for medical providers. They might need to find a new provider because of a change in their health plan.

One thing is certain, no matter what their situation is, they will start with a search online. They’ll take the first few listings, read reviews, and look at a few websites. They’ll then make a decision as to where they’ll go.

Your website needs to be complete, too. If there’s something missing, like types of insurance aren’t listed, or how you work with patients, they’ll go elsewhere. If you don’t tell people what you do, they’ll assume that you don’t do it and move on.

Be a Resource to Build Trust

Not only do people search for a medical provider when they need, but they also depend on searches to find health information.

You’re probably aware the nightmare this could cause since there’s so much misinformation out there. People are genuinely confused about basic health information.

You can easily position yourself as a credible expert in your field. You can do that in several ways. You could have videos on YouTube or you could have a blog. You could also do both quite easily. You can create the videos, post them on YouTube. On your blog, feature the video and have the video transcription underneath it.

That way, you’re providing value for your audience and you’re creating new and optimized content for search engines. You can become the next expert in your field, just like Musculoskeletal Medicine.

It’s the best of both worlds!

Does Print Still Matter?

Doctors and small business owners alike are asking if print media is still worth it. The thing about medical marketing and media is that everything ties together.

Think of the various forms of marketing as spokes on a wheel. Each spoke on the wheel leads to the hub, which could be your website, where people can book appointments online.

Medical Marketing and Media Matters

To have any shot at a profitable, sustainable practice that lasts for years, you have to be able to market your practice.

Medical marketing and media are how you can go about growing your practice with new patients. You’ll have to have a mix of digital and print media to really be successful.

Want to know more about digital marketing? Take a look at this article for tips on local marketing strategies.