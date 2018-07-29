What Is a Radiology Information System and Why Does Your Business Need One?

Have you heard about radiology information systems?

Wondering what they can do for your practice?

If you run a radiology practice, it’s important you stay organized and offer the very best care to your patients. Luckily, a radiology information system (RIS) comes with a lot of benefits that can help your practice succeed and become more efficient.

Below we’ll look at exactly what a RIS system is and what it can do for your business.

What Are Radiology Information Systems?

A radiology information system is a specific type of electronic health record (EHR) system that is intended for use in radiology.

The system features an advanced database that can be used by radiology professionals to manage patient data. Using the software they’ll be able to keep track of and store the large image files that are created during the diagnosis and treatment of patients.

A radiology information system is a fully-featured piece of software that can do many functions in helping your practice succeed. Here are some of the main functions you can expect from a RIS:

Registration/Scheduling

Storage and Tracking of Images and Documents

Advanced Interaction With Documents

Reporting and Delivery of Results

Material Management

Medical Billing

By now you should be starting to get an idea of why this system can be so valuable to radiology professionals. Simply put, a RIS can do a lot to help professionals stay more organized and provide better patient care.

Benefits of a Radiology Information System

While you’re probably already getting an idea of the benefits of radiology information systems, below we’ll look more at the specific benefits that a RIS system can provide for your radiology practice.

1. Increases Efficiency

When you invest in a RIS you’ll be making better use of your time. Using the system, you’ll improve the efficiency of your entire team.

When using advanced RIS software, your team will be able to easily input important data on patients and they’ll be able to do it in less time. The software will automate much of the process and allow your team to get basic tasks done more quickly than ever before.

A medical office needs all of the time it can get. If you really want to increase the productivity of your radiology office, then implementing a RIS is a great way to do it.

2. Streamlines Administration and Coordination

Using a radiology information system will also help your administrative staff to become more coordinated. Administrative tasks will be simpler than ever before and it will be easy to keep track of appointments and data.

The software can go a long way in helping streamline the process of registering new patients as well as setting up schedules for appointments. There will also be fewer data entry mistakes when using the software as it will help to facilitate and double-check information.

Because of the increased efficiency of these administrative tasks, your patients will end up being much happier as a result.

3. Increases Diagnosis Accuracy

When you use radiology information systems you’ll be able to improve the accuracy of everything you do. That also includes helping your practice become more accurate when it comes to diagnosing patients.

With the RIS you’ll have a more solid hold on a patient’s medical history and they’ll gain better treatment and diagnosis as a result. You’ll have a clear view of each patient and where they stand. This kind of improved data can go a long way in helping your radiology practice to provide much better care to patients.

4. Helps Meet Reporting Requirements

When you use a RIS you’ll also be able to meet all of the government requirements you need to. The Medicare and CHIP Reauthorization Act, or MACRA, was passed by Congress in 2015 and requires certain things from a radiology practice. It’s important you continue to meet the standards in order to avoid any penalties for failing to comply.

A radiology information system will provide MACRA dashboards which can help your practice keep track of how they’re doing with meeting the standards. This will help ensure that you’re operating your practice as you should be.

5. Increases Revenue and Saves Money

When you start using radiology information systems you’ll also find out that your business is earning more revenue and cutting down on costs. These benefits come as a result of the increased efficiency you’ll be experiencing.

When there are fewer data entry mistakes and problems with input, you’ll be less likely to lose out on revenue. You’ll also find that you’re experiencing less missed appointments with patients since a RIS will help you keep track of these as well.

With a RIS you can also verify insurance of a patient before they come in. The system will help facilitate payments and make sure that they happen as quickly and smoothly as possible.

6. Ensures High-Quality Patient Care

If you haven’t realized it already, many of the benefits of RIS software mentioned above all have one thing in common. Each of these things helps to benefit patients and ensure that you’re providing them with quality care.

When using the software, you’ll ensure that your patients will have an easier time scheduling an appointment. You’ll also ensure that they’re getting the most accurate diagnoses.

When your team benefits from the use of a RIS then their increased efficiency will help the patient as well. They’ll have more time to communicate effectively with patients and understand their needs more fully.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking to drastically improve the effectiveness of your radiology practice, implementing a radiology information system is one of the best ways to do it. Be sure to keep the benefits above in mind when you’re wondering if it’s the best choice for your practice.

