Top 5 Trusted SEO Solutions to Put Your Private Clinic on the Map!

We’ve all been there: you need to find a clinician, product, or service, so you search “doctor near me,” or whatever it is that you’re looking for.

That little action has a huge effect on how well local businesses do. Word of mouth and a good reputation are one thing, but if you don’t show up on ‘near me’ searches, you’re going to miss out on a huge pool of customers.

In fact, 82 percent of consumers using smartphones make ‘near me’ searches. Most of them click on one of the first few links, too. There’s only one way to make your way into the top of search results, and it’s search engine optimization (SEO).

We’ve compiled a list of SEO solutions to get your page ranking highly in the search results.

SEO Solutions for Your Private Clinic

The information above might be a little daunting. The nice thing is, if you haven’t done any work to optimize your site, you aren’t out of luck; most other small businesses aren’t yet paying attention to SEO.

That’s actually a great thing. It means that you can quickly move your way up to the top of local searches through optimization because your competition is sleeping.

If you're looking for a great example of an optimized page, this website is doing it right.

1. Create Blog Content

One essential of SEO is to create regular blog content. This means you should post an article at least once or twice a week. Blogging opens doors to most of the following optimization tips.

In other words, creating regular blog content allows you to stay fresh in the eyes of search engines, optimize for keywords, and backlink, all of which we’ll describe later.

2. Optimize for Keywords

Your blog content should be written in response to keyword trends in your niche. Keyword research tools can help you see what customers in your area are searching, and you should create articles that relate directly to those searches.

So, if people in your area are searching “new dog leashes,” you could write an article about how to use your store’s new dog leashes and give a few ideas for places to walk your dog.

That article would have the word “new dog leashes” in it a few times without being forced.

3. Backlinking

Backlinking is the process of getting others to link to your site. It’s important to add links to other sites in your own content, but search engines value when others link to you.

This may require that you write a post for another site’s blog in exchange for the chance to have your site linked to.

4. Get Listed

You should do your best to have your business information listed in every business register you can find. It’s the equivalent of getting into the YellowPages, except there are a thousand of them.

This allows users to find you, but it also contributes a few backlinks to your site that will help you rank.

5. Don’t Spam or Cheat

Trying to cheat Google’s algorithm will not do you any good. An example of this would be someone filling the background of a page with keywords that are the same color as the background. Users won’t be able to see the words, but they’re technically present on the page.

The idea is that you would rank higher for that keyword. Google has accounted for this activity, and pretty much every other way to cheat the algorithm, and doing so will result in penalties.

Need Some Help With SEO

It can be tricky to get a feel for search engine optimization when you're first starting. These SEO solutions may seem foreign to you, but that's totally alright.

