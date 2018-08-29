Top 10 Key Marketing Strategies in Healthcare Recruiting You Can’t Succeed Without

The healthcare job industry is booming, which is great news for recruiters. Read on to learn the ten key marketing strategies in healthcare recruiting.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare employment will increase by 4.1 million jobs by 2022. This expansion correlates with a growing population (that’s also aging), an increase in chronic conditions, and workforce demands resulting from new technologies. Are you prepared for the future of healthcare recruiting and the new challenges this demand for employees will create?

Health care practitioners’ offices are projected to the add the greatest number of new hires, more than 1.2 million. Now’s the time to make sure your recruiting strategies work like a well-oiled machine, bringing in competent recruits. Read on to learn more about the top 10 marketing strategies you’ll need to succeed.

1. Communicate Your Brand Effectively

People want to work with a brand that they trust and recognize. Do you know what your brand stands for? Do you effectively communicate this on your website, social media channels, blog, and other marketing materials?

If not, it’s time to revisit your company’s story. What differentiates your company from others in the healthcare recruitment sphere? Dig deep and make sure you find concrete, tangible distinctions that will attract more candidates to you.

To effectively communicate your brand, think like a marketer. Remember that the best marketing starts with a compelling story. This story should answer the “why” behind your company and make your brand relatable and memorable.

2. Talk to the Individual NOT the Crowd

Now that you’ve set your HR hat aside and are beginning to think like a marketer, I’ll let you in on a little secret. Great marketing addresses the individual NOT the crowd. In order to do this, you must know your ideal customer.

Identify this “perfect client” and then create a list of content topics geared for them. Write hyper-useful, relevant content. If you can find a way to solve one of their problems–no matter how small–in each piece of content that you publish, you’ll garner their loyalty and trust.

3. Bring in the Human Element

While your company needs a clear, compelling brand, it also requires a strong human element.

What do we mean? You need to put a face on your company.

How can you add the human element to your recruitment efforts? Make culture posts and personal profiles with photographs a cornerstone of your content marketing strategy. Celebrate real-world stories and successes.

Why? People like to hear stories about other people. It helps them “walk in another’s shoes,” see new opportunities and adjust their perspective.

So, find candidates you’ve already worked with who can get behind your services. Then, profile them in conversational blog posts that are heavy on inspiring images. Among the most powerful profiles remain those about individuals who’ve changed careers and now enjoy their newfound place in the medical industry.

Remember to celebrate the human side of the healthcare industry while showing other potential candidates what they have to gain by working with your company. Find the inspiring stories and get them out so that they will, in turn, inspire future clients.

Focusing on how your past candidates continue to touch and improve the lives of others marks another effective theme to focus content around. Get excited about making a difference and driving meaningful change like Landmark Health careers and see your pool of qualified candidates grow.

4. Answer the Right Questions

Take advantage of amazing online resources like AnswerThePublic.com or Quora.com to find out which questions your clients are asking. Type in keywords such as “medical HR” and “medical staffing.” Then, start reading.

You’ll be amazed by the wealth of information in conversations related to these topics. What’s more, you’ll have the questions that are top of mind for your potential recruits straight from the horse’s mouth. AnswerThePublic also gives you insight into what people are searching on the web, so that you can provide content that helps solve their problem.

When you take the time to “listen” online to potential clients, you gain a powerful edge over the competition. Then, by providing in-depth answers that address their queries, your blog will become a go-to knowledge spot. Then, you’ll be in the enviable position of nurturing sales-ready leads.

5. Get Consistent

On the topic of content generation, let’s talk about consistency. We’ve started to generate an endless supply of possible topics for blog posts and other content. Make sure that you record these topics on an editorial calendar.

That way, content generation will represent a consistent, repeatable process. No guesswork required!

You must post regularly to see results. After all, Google’s search engines rank active web pages higher. So, make your content generation and publishing process a consistent activity, rain or shine.

6. Get Social

Once you’ve got excellent content generation going, dive into social media. Use Photoshop or Canva to create compelling, consistently branded graphics. Then, use these to promote your content and other web pages.

Statistics mark a great conversation opener, so use them liberally on your channels. Great stats inspire engagement and participation. Listen first (as outlined in step 4) and then start putting your best content forward through social channels.

7. Keep Thinking (and Acting) Like a Marketer

We’ve discussed the whole marketer thing already, but it’s important to keep reinforcing it. Ask yourself this question regularly: What would a marketer do in my situation? The answer may shock you.

Do you need to drum up lots of candidates fast? Why not think like a marketer and put up a billboard or signs to advertise? Why not contact local radio stations and television broadcast companies?

Think like an advertiser, and get the word out. This may involve unconventional means. But if you earn unconventional, astounding results, why not?

8. Focus on Inbound Marketing

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room (and this blog). Inbound marketing. We’ve casually mentioned some of its tactics in the steps above.

But it’s important to know why you should go this route versus outbound marketing. First off, what do we mean by inbound marketing?

It refers to promoting your company via:

social media

blogs

content marketing

landing pages

With inbound marketing, you attract potential clients to you, which makes your job a whole heck of a lot easier once you’ve mastered the process.

What does inbound marketing get you? Three times as many leads as outbound marketing. It also contributes to a 10 percent increase in revenue and an astronomically higher close rate.

9. Never Stop Recruiting

Don’t think of recruitment as a temporary state until you fill up your client list. Keep it going 24/7/365. Why?

Because inbound marketing places lots of people in different parts of your marketing funnel.

Some individuals are newly attracted to your site and content. Others are actively engaged or even transforming into sales-ready leads.

This requires year-round, daily diligence. Don’t let any poor souls get stuck in your funnel! Keep the inbound marketing going, and your recruitment efforts will never lack for new recruits.

10. Measure Your Successes

Keep track of how your medical care recruitment is going by checking in with metrics. Which metrics should you focus on?

Here are the big three:

Candidates by source Screened/passed candidates Qualified candidates

Keep track of your numbers so that you know exactly what works and what doesn’t. Treat your recruitment efforts like a science rather than an art.

Numbers don’t lie. Use them to your advantage.

