Smooth Senior Sailing: 9 Marketing Ideas for Nursing Homes You Probably Haven’t Thought Of Yet

If you own or operate a nursing home, your primary focus is on providing superior care and security to your residents and their families. But if you also want your facility to grow as a business, you’ll need to work on your marketing efforts. And the most effective marketing ideas for nursing homes are ones you’ve probably never thought of!

Are you curious to know more? Keep reading to learn about seven failproof tips for marketing your nursing home successfully.

Whether you’re a seasoned expert in senior care or you’re just figuring out how to open a nursing home, these tips will work for you. Let’s get started!

1. Share Positive Testimonials

Does your nursing home have excellent reviews online? Share them to show prospective clients just how great your facility is.

Positive testimonials are important. Publicizing these reviews will instill confidence in your consumer base. It can also help your organic search rankings.

If possible, share a variety of testimonials that speak highly about your senior home safety capabilities, your qualified staff, and your excellent level of care. Post them on your website, social media pages, and anywhere else with high visibility.

2. Steer Clear of Fear

While you’re researching senior ads ideas, you may find that other nursing home facilities use fear-based marketing tactics. Using fear to ensnare the senior demographic is both ineffective and immoral. After all, gaining clients’ business based on a feeling of fear doesn’t create the lasting relationships that you need to grow.

Instead, rise above the competition and choose to represent your facility with a friendly, pleasant tone and brand. Senior citizens and their families will appreciate it and respond by showing long-term loyalty to you.

3. Create a Virtual Tour

We live in an age of convenience. Tap into this modern consumer need by providing people with a super simple way to see your facility: virtually.

A virtual tour will allow you to showcase your nursing home to clients who may otherwise be too busy or too nervous to physically stop by. Creating an accessible outlet for them will help you to get leads that your competition can’t.

4. Email Marketing

Do you ever feel like a lead slips through your fingers every time a visitor walks out the door? Prevent that from happening by implementing an email marketing campaign for your business.

When a prospective customer visits your facility, make sure that you grab their information before they leave. Once you have their details, you’ll be able to send out weekly emails with information about your nursing home, tips about caring for the elderly, and any other useful information you’d like to provide.

By staying on potential clients’ radar, you’ll increase your chances of becoming their chosen provider. Plus, providing regular emails will make clients feel more at ease about communicating with you in general.

5. Looking for Fresh Marketing Ideas for Nursing Homes? Try Social Media Marketing

It may seem strange to think of a nursing home with an online presence, but in reality, social media pages are a vital part of successful nursing home marketing.

Social media can help you make your presence known, as well as build trust in your community and client base. In turn, this will help you gain access to leads, boost your brand, and snag you some stellar search engine rankings.

Sign up for Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to put yourself on the map. Share information about your facilities and services, and highlight any community projects you’re involved in.

Your clients and staff will be able to share these posts, increasing your engagement and visibility. Think of your social media profiles like a digital nursing home brochure.

You can also set up private, members-only Facebook groups for client support. After all, elderly care can be a stressful ordeal for many families. Provide them with a safe space where they can chat, ask questions, and feel encouraged.

6. Focus on Lightning Fast Response Times

Fast responses are a cornerstone of effective marketing. Every time that someone contacts your email or leaves a voicemail at your office, make responding quickly a priority.

Each minute that you leave a potential client hanging gives them more of an opportunity to search elsewhere. Give them no choice but to consider giving you their business.

7. Start a Blog

Blogging isn’t just for millennials. Any business can start a blog!

And if you’re kickstarting some new digital marketing strategies, you can’t afford to ignore blogging. Blogging helps your network grow, boosts search engine optimization, skyrockets your nursing home’s credibility, and helps people connect more easily with your brand.

If you don’t have anyone on your staff who enjoys writing, don’t stress. You can hire someone to write relevant and interesting blog material for you.

8. Become a Photographer

Well, not exactly. What we mean is that you should be snapping photos whenever possible to use for your marketing content.

Take pictures of events, happy clients, and visitors of interest. You can share the photos on social media, use them in blog posts, and pop them in your email marketing blasts. Just don’t forget to get usage permission from anyone you photograph.

9. Partner with Local Schools

What’s better than successfully marketing your business while simultaneously doing something good for your community?

If this question piques your interest, consider partnering with local schools. Not only will visits from the children delight your residents, but it will also help the children learn and grow.

Wrapping Up

As you can see, using the eight marketing ideas for nursing homes above will help your business grow and your reputation flourish. When you use marketing as a way to connect with your community and promote your brand, you can’t fail.

For the best results, make sure to create profiles on social media. Closed groups are an excellent way to provide information and support for your client’s families.

Try your hand at blogging and email marketing as well. They’ll keep you on prospective clients’ radars.

