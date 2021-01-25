Rehab Center 101: Reaching More Clients Through Digital Marketing

Are you struggling to reach out and help more patients at your treatment center? It’s time to take a look at your marketing strategy. If you’re not reaching out to people online, you’re missing out.

In fact, about 90% of people use the internet to search for local businesses. Meanwhile, 50% of website traffic starts with a search engine.

A digital marketing and lead generation strategy can put your rehab center on the map! Instead of missing the chance to help people, you can thrive.

Ready to reach more clients this year? Get started with these seven tips for a successful digital marketing strategy.

1. Understand Your Audience

Before you can start marketing, it’s essential to sit down and start researching. You’ll struggle to reach your clients if you don’t know who they are, first.

What type of services do you offer at your rehab center? Are you focused on a specific niche? Do you provide luxury programs, help people detox, and offer interventions?

Make a list of the treatment programs you offer. Each program could require a different strategy.

After all, no two patients are alike. Understanding your target audience will help you determine how to reach them. Otherwise, you could develop a marketing strategy that fails to resonate with your clients.

Now that you know who your clients are, learn more about their behaviors. What do they search for when they look for addiction treatment online?

Are their loved ones looking for them?

Use keyword research to learn more about your audience. You can use tools such as Google Keyword Planner, Ahrefs, and Trends.

You’ll need these keywords as part of your search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising strategies.

2. Develop Your Brand

Understanding your target audience is also key when building your brand.

Your brand helps you stand apart from other drug rehab centers. Otherwise, you could fade into the crowd.

What unique value do you offer clients? Why should they choose your treatment programs over ones at another treatment center?

For example, perhaps you can offer years of experience and expertise. Maybe you offer luxury treatment programs that no one else offers. Some treatment centers offer lifetime care and aftercare programs, too.

Are you offering telehealth options in light of COVID-19? You can learn more about these treatment programs here.

Focus on what sets you apart and highlight that value within your marketing strategy.

3. Update Your Website

Once you develop your brand, you’ll need to spread the word about your business. It’s not enough to have a website, though. You need a website that supports your other marketing efforts.

Your rehab center website represents your business 24/7. It’s important to make sure it’s designed with ease of use in mind. Otherwise, you could scare off potential visitors.

You can use user experience (UX) design trends to encourage people to click around and explore your site.

If they leave without clicking around, your bounce rate will rise. A high bounce rate and low clickthrough rate can hurt your SEO and PPC strategies. If your SEO and PPC rank low, people might struggle to find you online.

First, make sure your website loads quickly. Make sure your site is secure as well.

You can work with a web designer to make sure your website looks and functions for your users in mind.

Go Mobile

More people look for businesses straight from their smartphones. If your website isn’t mobile-optimized, visitors might struggle to navigate your site.

They’ll leave and turn toward other drug rehab facilities instead.

You can use Google’s Mobile-Friendly Test to make sure your site is optimized.

4. Start Blogging and Optimizing

Blog writing and SEO can help you reach more clients who search for your rehab center on Google. A higher ranking will position you ahead of the competition. A lower ranking, however, could hurt your brand.

In fact, about 75% of people don’t look beyond the first search page. If you’re not on the first page of results, you miss a chance to reach clients.

Take a look at your keyword research. Which topics can you write about?

You can create other forms of content, such as vlogs, polls, quizzes, infographics, and ebooks. Let your expertise shine through in your posts.

5. Stay Social

Now that you have content, share it! Use social media and email marketing to spread the word about your drug rehab facility.

Take a look at what your competitors are doing on social media. What kind of posts are they creating? Which hashtags are they using?

Are their posts getting a lot of engagement?

You can use what you learn to develop your own social media marketing strategy. As people start commenting on your posts, comment back. Let them know you’re there to answer their questions.

6. Try PPC

Pay-per-click advertising allows companies to create engaging digital ads. These ads can appear as text on Google and other search engines. You can also create display ads, which can appear as still images, videos, or animations.

You can create PPC ads on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, too!

Each time someone clicks on your PPC ad, they’ll arrive at your website. Make sure to create a strong landing page that encourages clients to contact you.

7. Shine a Light on Successes

Have you helped numerous clients with your addiction treatment programs over the years? Share their success stories.

You can create video testimonial videos to share on your website. Make sure to optimize these videos for SEO.

You can also have previous clients post their reviews on your Google My Business listing. Positive reviews will benefit your brand’s reputation. They could help you appeal to new clients, too!

Once you have a strong set of reviews, share them on your website as social proof.

Let’s Get Digital: 7 Tips for Successfully Marketing Your Rehab Center

Don’t lose the chance to reach new clients this year. Instead, keep these digital marketing tips in mind. With these tips, you can put your rehab center on the map and help more clients than ever before.

