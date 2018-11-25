Reaching More People in Need: 7 Tips for Marketing Your Home Care Business

With more than 12,000 home care business and service providers now operating in the country, there’s no doubt that the industry is growing. If you’re looking for new ways to market your business, you need to roll up your sleeves and learn all about the ways that people get the word out these days. With the right combination of online outreach, traditional marketing, and networking, you’ll get the word out to the people you need to.

Here are four ways to market your business in this climate.

1. Start A Blog

One of the most important ways to get the word out about a business these days is to get to the top of search engine results. People trust search engine results and reviews from websites with almost the same frequency that they trust their own friends.

In order to get to the top of search engines, you need to give search engine users what they’re looking for.

When someone uses a search engine, they’re either looking for an answer to a question or for a specific service. With a blog, you can take advantage of both types of searches. In your blog posts, you can offer solutions to common problems in home healthcare using your services as the logical answer to their query.

Home healthcare for aging family members or people with disabilities is a growing trend, but one that people don’t know much about. You can offer free advice while also pitching the power of your services.

Starting a blog is easy. It also gives you higher search results because search engines love any URL that has frequent updates. Blogs give you the opportunity to add regular updates to your site.

You also get the added bonus of using important keywords and location information that searchers are looking for.

2. Take Advantage of Business Directories

We no longer live in an era where we thumb through a phone book when we have a question. We get more information with greater detail thanks to search engines and business directories.

Google My Business, Yahoo! Local, and Yelp are just three of the most important ways that people find out about businesses and services.

If you haven’t claimed your business listings yet, you need to do that ASAP. Business directories give you the chance to offer vital information about your services. You can list your specialties, tell people how to get in touch, and link people to your website.

However, businesses that don’t take directories seriously stand to suffer. If you don’t claim your listing, all you need to do is displease one customer who takes it upon themselves to give you a negative review. When people search for you, that’s all they’ll see online.

Get ahead of the potential slip-ups that every company has and start gathering positive reviews for your business and work environment now. Not only will you buffer against those rare negative reviews, but you’ll also get the chance to show your customers what great things past clients have to say.

Reach out to your favorite customers and clients and get them to write reviews on your behalf. You’ll see a serious bump in your standing when you get people to say good things about your business.

3. Get Social Media Savvy

Social media is now one of the most important tools for businesses to connect with their audience. When you build a social media profile for your business, you give yourself the opportunity to bring a personal touch to marketing online. You can introduce people to your staff and service providers, letting them know what you have to offer.

when people get the chance to meet your staff and service providers online, they build a level of trust before they meet them. This is the perfect foundation for a great relationship in healthcare.

Even when we feel we’re offering personalized care, customers and clients report feeling like healthcare is cold and impersonal. It’s vital when dealing with clients in the healthcare industry that you let clients know you care. Social media might seem fake to some, but when people are dealing with businesses online, social media can feel personalized.

While you don’t want to violate HIPAA standards by divulging personal information, you can let people find out about you. If someone praises your services, don’t even acknowledge that they work with you to follow HIPAA rules. Just say thank you and offer for them to get in contact with you.

4. Try Some Traditional Marketing

While digital marketing is the future of business, there are still opportunities for you to get engaged with traditional marketing. Buying ads in AARP magazine, local papers, and flyering are still effective ways to connect.

If there are companies in your region that deal with elder services or with healthcare for people with disabilities, put up a flyer. Talk to those business owners and start connecting with them. Network and talk with people who work in your industry and find out ways you can help one another.

If you meet a business owner who deals with home healthcare tools and equipment, pair up with them. Recommend their services to your clients and they will recommend you in exchange.

The stronger your local business network is, the better equipped you’ll be to build your business in the future. Traditional marketing means getting the word out, having your name known, and letting other people know how much you care about the work you do.

Your Home Care Business Needs Marketing TLC

Every home care business has its own needs when it comes to marketing. To get the word out about your business and the services you provide, you need to get serious about marketing. Taking a class or asking around to other home care providers offers useful insight.

