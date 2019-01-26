Medicinal Gardening 101: 8 Herbs Alternative Medical Providers Should Be Growing

Are you an alternative medical provider? Do you rely on the healing powers of herbs to treat your patients or customers? If so, you might be interested in enhancing your herbal arsenal.

Ready to ramp up your medicinal gardening efforts? Read on! We’re going to discuss the merits of 8 medicinal herbs that you should be growing.

1. Chamomile

If you’re not already growing chamomile in your garden, you need to start growing it as soon as possible. Chamomile is hugely beneficial for a variety of ailments and is used commonly in a number of different world cultures.

Best used in tea, chamomile not only helps with anxiety and insomnia but stomach pain and ulcers as well. Those with eczema can also benefit from chamomile, soaking in cooled chamomile tea daily to purify and replenish their skin. This herb is effective for people of all ages.

There are a few different types of chamomile you can grow. However, the most effective type is Chamaemelum nobile.

2. Lavender

Another herb you should think about adding to your medicine garden is lavender. A pleasant smelling plant, it works terrifically both as an air freshener and as a medicine.

Most often, lavender is used for its calming effects. It not only helps to ease the symptoms of depression but of insomnia as well.

It also carries physical benefits. In addition to reducing the pain associated with headaches, it also makes for a great face wash. Just mix it in with some water, and apply it to the face daily to stave off acne and dry skin.

Apart from its pleasant smell and healing characteristics, lavender also possesses a beautiful aesthetic. It would enhance the look of any garden in which it’s grown.

3. Aloe Vera

You’ve likely heard of Aloe vera. In fact, you’ve probably used it a time or two. This is the plant commonly used to treat sunburn.

However, it doesn’t only treat sunburn. It treats all manner of skin conditions, from eczema, to inflamed skin, to dry skin, to flesh wounds, and more. It can also be eaten, helping to treat both irritable bowel and constipation.

While many individuals buy their aloe vera in synthetic form in a bottle, others wish to buy their Aloe vera natural. This is why, as an alternative medicine provider, you need to be growing Aloe vera in your garden.

4. Peppermint

Just about everyone on the planet uses peppermint. It’s found in a variety of household products, including toothpaste and skin balms, to name just a couple.

If you’re not growing peppermint, you’re missing out on a huge market. This herb has been used for thousands of years and is arguably the most popular medicinal herb in the world.

Peppermint offers a number of benefits. In addition to easing upset stomachs and headaches, it also relieves nausea and itchy skin.

While commonly consumed in teas, peppermint can also be sniffed, rubbed on the skin, and consumed as is. Possessing a unique and popular taste, it’s the herb of choice for many consumers.

5. Cannabis

Depending on where you live, you may not be legally allowed to grow cannabis. However, if you live in a legal cannabis state, you need to grow it in your garden. After all, cannabis is one of the most popular medicinal herbs in the world and can be used to treat a variety of ailments.

While it’s typically smoked, cannabis can also be eaten. Regardless of how it’s consumed, it is highly beneficial. Not only does it treat anxiety and depression, but chronic pain, nausea, and epilepsy as well.

In fact, some studies have even shown it to be effective in combating heart disease. Discover more about its cardiovascular effects now.

6. Southern Ginseng

Another medicinal herb you should think about growing in your medicinal herb garden is southern ginseng. Popular in Southeast Asia, this herb is starting to gain traction in the western hemisphere.

Southern ginseng offers a number of benefits. Not only does it ease anxiety and depression, it also helps to lower high blood pressure and cholesterol. Plus, it’s believed to aid in a longer lifespan.

Generally, when consumed, it is in the form of tea. However, you can also eat it raw or steamed. Because it possesses a bitter taste, it’s often consumed with other ingredients.

7. Passionflower

Passionflower is another popular healing plant. Grown heavily in the southeastern U.S., it can be successfully grown in most climates.

The benefits of passionflower are many. Used often by women, it can help to ease the pain associated with menstruation. However, it eases other types of pain as well, including headache and back pain.

A natural sedative, passionflower can also aid in sleep. For this reason, it’s sometimes used by insomniacs. Not to mention, it provides anxiety and depression benefits.

Most people consume passionflower in the form of tea. However, it can be consumed directly with equal results.

8. Motherwort

Last on our list of healing plants that you should be growing is motherwort. Capable of being grown in a wide range of climates, this herb is about as versatile and as beneficial as medicinal herbs come.

Most commonly, it is used to treat anxiety and depression symptoms. It works terrifically as a mood stabilizer, allowing you to thrive through stressful situations. It can also be used to treat pain, combating menstrual cramps, headache, and general aching.

While you can drink motherwort as a tea, you should know that it possesses a rather bitter taste. Because of this, many consumers choose to use it in tincture form.

