Growing Your Practice: How to Attract New Patients to Your Plastic Surgery Clinic

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, there were 17.7 million cosmetic procedures performed in 2018. That’s a 2% increase from the previous year.

With more people requesting procedures, your plastic surgery clinic must stand out from the crowd. With these seven marketing methods, you can cut through the competition and attract new patients to your practice.

Start building your practice with these easy steps!

1. Offer Free Consultations

Some people hesitate about plastic surgery because they’re afraid of botched results.

To ease these fears, offer interested patients a free Photoshop consultation. You can show these patients what their body will look like after surgery. Helping patients visualize the results will create realistic expectations for you and the patient.

These free consultations will also help interested patients learn to trust your practice.

2. Improve Relationships

People often choose a plastic surgery clinic based on suggestions from friends. If a patient admits they’re unhappy or unsatisfied, offer a free appointment over the phone.

Educate these unsatisfied patients about the procedure. Improving your relationships with previous patients will help you gain new patients to your practice.

3. Stay Connected with Patients

Your happy patients offer an opportunity for you to gain referrals. Try to stay connected with these patients over email newsletters, texts, and social media. Keep them aware of new services and offerings.

When you remind them of your plastic surgery clinic, they might remember to mention it to a friend, too.

4. Improve Your Website

When someone hears about your practice, they’ll probably head online before booking an appointment.

Make sure your website is well-designed and communicates your value. If you’ve won awards or certifications, let them shine!

5. Step Up SEO

Using SEO, you can boost your existing website content higher on search engine pages.

As part of your plastic surgery marketing strategy, SEO gets you in front of more patients. The higher you rank on the page, the more people will see your practice before a competitor’s.

6. Push Forward with PPC

Pay-per-click, or PPC, allows you to advertise your plastic surgery clinic to potential patients online. Like SEO, PPC uses keywords and targeting to determine when your ads display. As the name suggests, you pay when someone clicks on your ad.

From the ad, they’re sent to your website where they can schedule an appointment or fill out a form.

PPC visitors are 50% more likely to buy than organic visitors. Using PPC, you can reach people interested in your practice and schedule more patients.

7. Manage Your Online Reputation

Online reviews can improve your SEO ranking and online reputation. Ask your happy patients to post their reviews online. When you receive a new review, make sure to thank them!

You can also post these reviews on your website’s testimonial page.

Keeping your reviews fresh will boost your SEO and show interested patients your value.

Growing Your Plastic Surgery Clinic: 7 Methods to Attract Patients

Cut out the competition and grow your plastic surgery clinic! With these seven marketing methods, you can attract new patients and expand your practice.

Explore our small business articles for more helpful tips.