7 Plastic Surgery SEO Tips That Will Grow Your Practice

Do you want to make your practice more visible to potential patients? Read here for 7 plastic surgery SEO tips that will grow your practice.





It doesn’t matter if you’re a plastic surgeon or you do plastic manufacturing. SEO is everyone’s lifeline when it comes to generating new leads and traffic to a website.

The reason search engine optimization is so widespread is because it works. If you can master some SEO skill, your practice will become more visible to potential patients.

The best part? It’s easy to learn. With only a few simple changes, you can enhance your online presence immediately.

We want to help you build a strong foundation for this strategy, so you can continue to grow.

Here are our 7 tips on how to master plastic surgery SEO.

1. Choose Your Keywords Wisely

The first step is keyword research. Essentially, you pick the word or phrase you want your content to rank for.

For it to work, you’ve got to know what people are searching for. As a plastic surgeon, you have a pretty large scope of topics you can write about.

It can be a hard choice, for some, to undergo an operation. Patients have plenty to consider before they make a decision.

For that reason, you should focus on content that speaks to those topics. Help your potential customer better understand processes and procedures. Give them resources to explore their decision.

Some keyword examples you could use are “plastic surgery advantages”, ” does plastic surgery hurt”, or “plastic surgery process”.

2. Get to Know Your Competition

Unfortunately, in the world of plastic surgery SEO, your competitors aren’t just other local practices. Since you’re vying for the attention of browsers, your competitors are other plastic surgery websites, too.

The best way to find who you’re up against is quite simple. First, you’ll want to set your device to private browsing mode; it will prevent your past search history from interfering with current results.

Then, Google your keyword. Whoever comes up on that first page is your competition. Identify their strategies and see what works for them.

But don’t get stuck stealing their moves. You also want to learn from their downfalls. What doesn’t look so good on their website? What could you do instead?

3. Use Keyword in Header and Title

Your title has to be enticing enough to get clicks. But, for your plastic surgery SEO to work, it also has to feature your keyword.

For one, it’s a driving factor that boosts your rankings. Two, your keyword is an integral part of the content. It needs to be reflected in the title.

You should also use your plastic surgery related keywords in at least one header. Don’t go crazy, but if you can comfortably work in more, go for it.

For example, let’s say you decide on “plastic surgery process”. You could make your title “A Guide to the Plastic Surgery Process”. Then, you could use headers such as “history of plastic surgery process”, “evolution of plastic surgery process”, and so on.

4. Use Keyword for Images

Many plastic surgeons choose to use visual aid within their blog posts and white pages. Since some of the text may puzzle outsiders, an image can help explain content better.

You can add your keyword to the name of your image, as well as it’s alt-tag. Google will reward you if you do.

Before you upload an image, change the name of the picture on your device. Using the “plastic surgery process” example, you’d write “plastic surgery process” when naming the image.

The alt-tag comes after you upload the image. Whenever your pictures don’t load properly, an alt-tag will appear in their place.

5. Using Plastic Surgery SEO Links

As you write content, make sure you include multiple internal and external links. But, you don’t want to link to competitor websites.

Instead, use credible publications as outside sources. Pull data and figures from reputable websites and use them to support your ideas.

Being in the medical industry, plastic surgeons have a lot of resources available. You can use countless health organizations and reports to back your plastic surgery SEO subjects.

Internal links put more of your content on display, encouraging visitors to stay on your site longer. Use previous posts and other tabs from your site as a further explanation of your topic.

6. Keyword Should Appear in URL

Google can learn a lot about your post from its URL. Make sure it contains your keyword, as it’s the topic of discussion.

When you leave your URL as a string of numbers or letters, you’ don’t give much insight. But, when it says: “plasticsurgeron.com/plastic-surgery-processes”, Google knows what you’re posting about.

This isn’t something that will break your SEO efforts. It’s simply another way for Google to find you.

7. Content is Everything

You can put each and every one of these strategies into place and not see results. If your content sucks, then it’s all just a wasted effort.

Many plastic surgeons struggle when they create content. If you or your staff members aren’t great writers, you can always outsource.

But, if you want to write your own, here are a few tips. First, you need to be direct, but you don’t cut corners or leave gray areas.

You need to make sure you explain everything using the perfect number of steps. For a good example, check out Allure Plastic Surgery.

If you can say something in fewer words, do it. Eliminate all fluff.

Let’s Wrap This Up

Having your own practice can be a challenge when it comes to marketing. But, we think you’re ready to take on the SEO world and create some great content!

If you’re looking for more information on digital marketing, you’re in the right place. We’re Small Business Brief and we help small businesses like you.

We cover everything from SEO to general business tips. Interested in learning more for your practice? Check out our blog today.