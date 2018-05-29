5 Plastic Surgery Marketing Ideas That Will Help Grow Your Practice

If you have a small plastic surgery practice and want to attract more patients, it’s important you have a killer marketing strategy. Here are 5 awesome plastic surgery marketing ideas that will help grow your practice.

Plastic surgery marketing can be tricky at times. Know how and where to find clients can be almost as difficult as creating strong yet sensitive brand messaging.

Because of the nature of the product, it’s important to have a marketing strategy that is as precise as your scalpel. Read on to discover 5 plastic surgery marketing ideas that will have your practice booming.

1. Reframing Your Target Demographic

If your business is lagging, it may be time to reexamine your target demographic. Finding a new target demo can give you a chance to explore new vehicles for expanding brand awareness.

Brands that are resistant to change can often get lost in the shuffle.

The internet age has given consumers more options than ever. If your branding and marketing strategies aren’t keeping up with the times, you’re likely to get forgotten.

2. Using Social Media to Find Your New Client

Social media gets a bad wrap. The advertising opportunities offered by platforms such as Facebook and Instagram give any small business the tools that previously were only available to the biggest of brands.

The Facebook Pixel is a great way to integrate data into your marketing campaign. Adding the Facebook generated Pixel to your website is an easy addition to your HTML code. This is something that you can easily integrate into your page yourself. If you aren’t web design savvy, ask your web developer or use a website like Fiverr to do it for you.

3. Develop Brand Messaging for your Practice

Creating brand messaging is crucial. Your brand should focus on selling feelings to the customer and offering something of value to set your brand apart.

Examples of social media copy could include, “Tired of feeling unimpressed or self-conscious about your body? Watch top doctors explain and perform minimally invasive procedures that will have you ready for summer!”.

Doctors like Dr. Cat Begovic & Aaron Kosins MD Plastic, Reconstructive and Cosmetic Surgeon have done an excellent job of creating strong brand messaging and offering valuable information to the client.

Dr. Cat has garnered an Instagram audience of over 1 million followers by allowing her social media followers to watch as she performs surgeries. She also often offers words of encouragement to those who pursue a degree in medicine.

4. Explore New Opportunities

Keeping a lookout for new opportunities can take many forms. One of the latest trends in cosmetic surgery marketing has been using celebrities and social media to boost your practice.

Social media influencers from Kim Kardashian to Hilary Duff have shared photos detailing their beauty secrets to fans. If your practice isn’t part of the golden triangle you may be left scratching your head.

How do you crack this marketing technique if your business doesn’t have any local celebrities?

In this case, you may choose to partner with a social media influencer to help boost your business.

This could mean offering services in exchange for a set amount of posts detailing the procedure and before & after results.

5. Explore your analytics

Using tools such as the Facebook pixel or other social media tools can help you discover underserved demographics. These groups will have already shown interest in your services and could be a great source of potential clients.

You can use advanced Facebook marketing techniques to retarget those who have visited your website. You can even show them ads that pertain to the services that they expressed interest in when browsing your site.

Give Your Plastic Surgery Marketing a Youthful Look

In closing, it’s important to remember that just like your clients, your plastic surgery marketing strategy will require a facelift from time to time. Keep your campaigns focused and your messaging strong.

We’re confident that and your practice will continue to see success and turn your practice’s followers into clients. To learn about more ways to grow your small business, visit our blog.