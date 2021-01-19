5 Essential Healthcare Compliance Tips and Tricks to Know for 2021

Healthcare regulations and compliance have the potential to change when there are changes in Congress and with the passage of new federal regulations. This makes monitoring and planning a healthcare compliance program a complicated and demanding prospect.

Are you trying to keep your operations running smoothly by making sure all employees follow the proper procedures? Regulatory compliance in healthcare is extremely important because mistakes can end up causing injury or worse.

That’s why when it comes to compliance issues in healthcare, providing safe, quality healthcare is the top priority.

Is your regulatory compliance program up to the task this year? Stick with us to learn 5 essential healthcare compliance tips and tricks to know for 2021.

1. Create a Culture of Compliance

Create a culture where compliance is second nature. Those at the top should be an example to follow and should not take any shortcuts when it comes to compliance. Keep high standards and communicate goals.

Properly train, test, and follow-up with employees. Create incentives and goals for compliant employees.

2. Communicate Your Compliance Policy

Your compliance policy should include open lines of communication. Employees should be able to ask questions, voice concerns, and report any problems they’re experiencing.

Maintain an anonymous hotline to report issues. Put a non-retaliation policy in place for those who do report problems.

Another way to keep the lines of communication open with all parties involved is to hold regular meetings with your healthcare compliance association or committee.

3. Monitor and Audit Your Compliance Program

Because the rules of compliance are always changing, it is imperative to regularly monitor and test your processes and technical controls. Is your compliance program working? Has it adapted to the changes or do you need to make updates?

4. Compliance Accountability for Employees

Everyone involved in your healthcare organization should be held to a certain standard when it comes to accountability. The surgeon who makes a mistake should be held accountable just as a surgical tech would when making an error.

Knowing there are clear, documented consequences keeps everyone accountable and that is good for any organization’s record, bottom line, and future success.

5. Implement Controls

It is important for your compliance team to look at your risk assessment and implement controls and a cyber-security protocol to meet the needs of the company.

The types of controls include a firewall, anti-virus and network-monitoring software, and encryption of sensitive data.

Healthcare Compliance

Now that you know the essential healthcare compliance tips and tricks, you can continue to put patient safety and the privacy of patient information first and use the best billing practices.

