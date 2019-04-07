Work Anywhere: 8 Remote Marketing Jobs for Digital Nomads

The option to work remotely is steadily rising, with over 5% of the U.S. workforce now working from home. And it seems America is late to the party. Over 70% of workers worldwide work remotely at least once a week.

This upward trend of location-independent jobs is welcome news for those who wish to travel more but need a consistent paycheck to fund more trips.

Remote jobs are especially fruitful for marketing professionals. If you have marketing skills, chances are there’s a job you can do from anywhere in the world.

Read on to discover eight remote marketing jobs that are perfect for digital nomads.

1. Content Marketing

Writing content for online outlets is a common starting point for remote workers. Write on topics such as fashion, home improvement, parenting or business. Work for content companies, blogs, universities, magazines, websites or even brick-and-mortar clients.

It helps if you understand search engine optimization (SEO). If you can write and optimize content for Google and other search engines. This will increase your value which translates to higher pay.

Another way to move up the pay ladder is to specialize in topics that fewer people can write about effectively. For example, if you have experience and knowledge in technology, human resources, cryptocurrency, banking or health care, you can potentially work with companies willing to pay more for quality content.

To start out, look for entry-level content writing jobs on ProBlogger, Online Writing Jobs, and Freelance Writer.

Do you run your own blog? If so, you understand the best content marketing strategies that work for you. Why not get paid to show other companies how to use your content marketing strategies?

Send emails to potential clients you would like to work with pitching your services. All it takes is one or two new clients to get the ball rolling. Then you can earn a handsome living creating campaigns and editorial calendars from anywhere you choose.

2. Copywriter

Copywriting is another popular career for location-independent marketers for two primary reasons. One, the barrier to entry is low for native English speakers so you can get started very quickly. And two, the pay ceiling is high for proven copywriters. Once you have a proven track record you can charge $100/hr and up for your services.

Copywriting is writing with the intention of persuading the reader. Copywriters write those long sales pages pitching a product or service. Copywriters also write social media ads, email copy, and E-commerce listings. Companies hire copywriters whenever they want to influence customers to take action, such as to click, sign up, or buy.

These companies know a good copywriter can catapult their sales and they’ll pay you handsomely for your persuasion skills.

If persuasive writing interests you, learn the rules of copywriting and develop your skills to get your career off on the right foot.

3. Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketers promote products and services for various companies and earn a commission if someone makes a purchase through your promotion. It’s harder than it sounds, but once you get the hang of it, affiliate marketing can be very lucrative.

You can get started by signing up for affiliate programs from your favorite brands, such as Amazon Associates. Promote these brands on your blog, email newsletter, or social channels. When someone clicks on your affiliate links and makes a purchase, you’ll receive an affiliate commission.

It works best if you have your own website, but you can make money without one. Many popular YouTubers earn hefty commissions through their video channels. You can even create an ebook, including affiliate links wherever appropriate, and sell it on Amazon Kindle. Read more now to learn about five effective affiliate marketing strategies.

4. Public Relations Managers

Many people think public relations professionals only work when a company has a crisis or needs to put a positive spin on negative news. Quite the contrary, PR managers work continuously in the media, print and online to paint their company in the best possible light.

Public relations coordinators also help launch products and events. They get the word out about new projects and campaigns. And they focus on raising the company’s profile through social channels and the media.

Most public relations specialists have a bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism or business. You can find remote PR jobs on FlexJobs and ZipRecruiter.

5. Digital Marketing Consultant

Looking for flexibility as a digital nomad? Consider becoming a digital marketing consultant.

Most digital marketers work for marketing firms analyzing their strategies and processes. They show how to improve processes to achieve peak performance and better results.

Before you hit the road, it’s best if you have experience and at least one client to support you. You wouldn’t want to find yourself in another country with no income while trying to learn a new skill.

Many marketers choose to open their own business doors as a freelance consultant. Being your own boss is a rewarding way of crafting your own niche. For instance, you do branding for personal trainers or social media for entrepreneurs.

6. SEO Marketer

SEO professionals know how to help a company get lots of organic search traffic from Google and other major search engines. That means most companies with an online presence could use SEO marketing services. If you have SEO skills, you should be able to earn a living from anywhere in the world.

Pitch your skills to as many companies as you can. You can help these companies create SEO optimized content and update existing content. You can consult on how to adjust to regular changes in search engine algorithms.

Most SEO professionals are self-taught. You can learn SEO online by diligently reading as much as you can and asking questions. Then do a few SEO jobs for free to get testimonials and build up your portfolio.

7. PPC Marketer

PPC marketers have the potential for lucrative earnings by helping companies gain more sales through pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. PPC ads are the sponsored ads you see on Google, your favorite social media channels, and web publications.

You can make companies a lot of money by optimizing their PPC campaigns so more users click through those ads and make purchases. In turn, those companies will pay you handsomely to keep delivering top performing ad campaigns.

As a new PPC marketer, one of the best things you can do is to earn certifications from Google Ads and Facebook Ads. Build a website detailing the services you offer, your credentials and testimonials.

8. Social Media Manager

Many people think that posting updates on Facebook and Instagram are all social media managers do. The truth is, social media management encompasses all social activities that affect a company’s online image.

As a social media manager, your main tasks are to plan social campaigns and strategies that yield the most reach and engagement. You’ll also design advertisements to increase sales conversions.

Depending on the needs of a company, you may need to manage all their social media channels. Or they may task you with specializing in one specific outlet, such as Pinterest or YouTube. They will usually provide you with a specific goal, such as growing the account to gain 10,000 followers.

The Bottom Line About Remote Marketing Jobs

If you’re looking to earn a living while traveling the world, you have options.

Luckily, the number of companies hiring people for remote marketing jobs is continuing to rise. Or you can set up your own freelance marketing business and work for yourself.

And if running your own business interests you, check out the 15 best businesses to start with minimal investment now.