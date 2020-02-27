Why Is Marketing Important?

If you are part of the 30.2 million small businesses in the United States you have some idea about marketing. If you have been debating recently how much energy and time to spend on marketing because you are asking yourself “why is marketing important?” we are here to help.

We put together this guide to help you learn why expanding on your current marketing efforts will pay off in the long run and is worth your time.

One of the most important departments a business has is the marketing department. Often times people associate marketing with sales but honestly marketing is to generate leads that over time turn into sales. The mistake small business owners make is that when their sales are good they do not see the need for generating leads.

Because getting new leads does not happen out of thin air marketing becomes important. We have the following list sharing a few of the top reasons why marketing is so important for your business.

Marketing Drives Sales

A business is in business to make money. In order to make money, you have to make sales, if not you would have to shut your doors. Whether you run a sticks and bricks business like https://www.digitallogic.co/blog/dental-marketing/ or an online business, marketing is key.

Marketing will help you build up your business value offering by producing content that will turn into a sales conversion rate.

Marketing Is About Your Customer

The marketing team for your company has to understand who your customers are and what they like and respond to. This will help them test campaigns, gather data from those tests, and evaluate the results.

The right marketing strategy will help your business get in front of those that want what you have and will also help you shape your products and services to best meet your client’s needs. The more you can meet a client’s needs the more your sales will go up.

This is why testing and tracking results are a big key. You have to listen to the feedback you get via the results. If there are no sales or lead results then something has to change.

Helps Your Brand

A consistent brand will help potentials customers become familiar with your business. The marketing team can help with keeping that brand consistent whether they are releasing blog posts, press releases, or social media content.

Growing your brand consistently through your marketing efforts is going to help your business brand align with the values you have and current and potential customers will notice.

Helps Retain Current Customers

Your marketing efforts will help retain your current clients if you have something in place to measure activity on emails sent to current clients and through social media activity. You can find creative ways to engage and reward current customers for being loyal to your brand.

Gaining new customers is more expensive than retaining current customers which is why you want to make sure your marketing team is keeping current customers at the top of their list.

Different Stages of Buying

A strong marketing plan will recognize that people are always in different places and stages of buying. There are some people that are in the beginning phases of making a purchase where they are gathering basic information and are not ready to pull the plug just yet.

There are others that know they want what you have but are comparing what they will pay for what they will receive in exchange. Others are looking to have specific questions answered before making a purchase.

A good marketing plan will recognize that the information in each campaign has to vary with where someone is in the buying stage. You can’t move someone ahead in the buying process which is why your marketing team has to make the effort to come up with creative campaigns for potential clients in each stage.

Will Help Word of Mouth Referrals

When you invest time in your marketing it will encourage word of mouth marketing. Word of mouth marketing is a very valuable type of marketing because people trust their friends and family. When someone that loves what you have and loves your customer service along with your branding they will tell other people.

The more consistent your brand is in the social media world the easier it will make it for them to share what you have. This is why being present in the online world is a big part of the marketing equation nowadays.

Think about times you have shared another company’s social media post because you love what they have and you thought the post they shared was good enough to share with your friends. You gave that company free marketing because when you shared what they have it put a whole new set of potential customers on their product.

Ready to Step Up Your Marketing Game?

Now that you know the answer to the question “why is marketing important?” you can start looking for a marketing team or if you already have one make sure that they understand how important they are to your business.

Do not forget that even if you have long time customers they might eventually leave which is why you need new leads coming in at all times through your marketing plan.

