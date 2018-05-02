Why do Custom Lanyards Make a Great Marketing Tool?

Are you looking for a simple way to promote your business? Take a look at how custom lanyards can act as a simple, but effective marketing tool.

In 2010, there were more than 27 million small businesses in the United States alone. And that number just keeps on getting bigger.

How then, as a business owner, can you make sure your company stands out from the crowd?

One great way is to utilize tried and true marketing techniques to promote your business. And one of these ways is by using custom lanyards.

We’ve gathered some great reasons why you should consider using lanyards in your marketing. Check them out below!

Anyone Can Use Them

Take a second and think about all the different types of people that you’ve seen use a lanyard.

Office workers often use them to keep track of their office badges. Students, both in high school and college, use them keep their student IDs handy. Kids use them in playing dress up.

And many people use lanyards as an extended keychain to carry their keys around. In other words, they are quite universal. Anyone can find a use for a lanyard.

This makes custom lanyards the perfect marketing tool. Remember that the ultimate goal of any marketing effort is to spread awareness about your company.

You want to get the word out! Here’s how a lanyard can do that. First, you give away lanyards with your printed company name or logo. Then, people wear them and you get free brand exposure.

What a perfect idea.

Custom Lanyards are Cost-Effective

Too many times marketing campaigns cost too much money and don’t produce a strong return on investment (ROI). When you’re trying to market your business, you have to keep this in mind.

Take a TV commercial for example. For one commercial, there are multiple parts of the equation. These could include planning, script writing, video work, prop and location costs, actor fees, editing, and the cost to air it on TV multiple times.

And that’s just for a single commercial! Other advertising mediums can also be very costly.

These include:

Billboards

Radio ads

Print advertisements

Online ads through AdWords or Facebook

For many businesses, these types of advertising simply won’t work from a cost perspective.

Custom lanyards, on the other hand, are incredibly cost-effective when compared with these other mediums. They can literally be just a fraction of the cost.

If you’re at a certain event, you can distribute hundreds or thousands of lanyards in one single day.

Consider this: when someone sees your ad on tv or a magazine, there’s a large chance they will forget about quickly after.

A lanyard is different. When you give this to someone for free and it really does provide value to them, they will keep it and use it. And every time they look at it, they will remember your company.

They are Far-Reaching

The person who uses the lanyard will become very familiar with your brand. But that’s just the beginning! Think about all the people that person will come in contact with on a daily basis.

They will also be exposed to your company logo, name, and/or slogan as well. One person might interact with 8 people in one day alone. That’s potentially 9 sets of eyes to see your lanyard in just one day.

Then consider this. If you’ve distributed 500 lanyards in the last week, multiply that by 8 and you’ll see how many people have potentially seen your brand’s name and logo.

Talk about a far-reaching marketing technique!

There are Many Ways to Distribute Them

If your business does marketing at events or tradeshows, then lanyards are a no-brainer for you. How come? It’s simple.

When advertising from a trade show booth, you are interacting with hundreds or thousands of potential customers during the course of the event. But you have to keep in mind that those potential customers are also interacting with lots of other companies at the event as well.

So one of your main goals is to stand out. A custom lanyard is a great way to do it because they will actually find it useful. They can continue to use it after they return home.

If your company doesn’t market through events, that’s okay! Lanyards have many other potential distribution methods.

Here are a couple ideas:

You can include one with your products at the time of purchase in-store or in the shipping box if you are an online vendor

You can sponsor a community event and print your logo on the lanyard that goes to every attendee

You can provide them to youth sporting teams in your area and even to their parents

You can give them away at local events like community parties, dinners, or festivals

You can donate them to a local school or community center for their students or users

These are just a few potential ideas that would work.

Customization Options

Another great feature of lanyards is that they are very easy to customize. You can really be in control of many different parts of the process including the length, width, material, and lanyard color.

Want to include a special slogan or message? You can do that too! Many companies also have options for color matching so you can make sure your lanyards exactly coincide with your brand’s colors.

If you need help with the design process, most companies can help you with that as well to make sure everything is pleasing to the eye.

What if you need lanyards quickly? The great news is that this is totally possible. If you have a last minute situation and need your lanyards in a rush, that can usually be accommodated. This is because lanyards don’t need months of preparation time common to other marketing tools.

Final Thoughts

Now that you’ve gone through these points, it’s time to get some custom lanyards for your company! Think about the color and material you want, and then get started.

If you have questions or want to learn more, check out our blog for helpful business tips and tricks.