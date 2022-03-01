

These days, the internet is our one-stop-shop for information. Google processes an estimated 63,000 queries every single second, from searches about the weather to questions about the latest trends. Of course, when it comes to your business, this easy access to information can feel like a bad thing. With searchers trusting whatever Google tells them, lingering bad reviews or negative press can damage their opinion of your brand. That’s where online reputation management comes in. Let’s take a look at what you should know to protect your company online. What Is Online Reputation Management? As the name suggests, online reputation management (ORM) involves monitoring and boosting your brand’s online reputation. With the right ORM tactics, you can take control of the online conversations about your brand, and you can even ensure that potential customers encounter the right links and resources when they search for you online. In essence, you’re creating your own reputation rather than allowing others to create it for you. What Are the Key Online Reputation Management Benefits? There are a few key benefits of ORM strategies. Note that not all businesses will use all of these strategies, and every campaign is unique, which is why it’s important to talk with an experienced ORM company about your goals for your brand. Here are the most common approaches: Monitoring online mentions of your brand

Creating a timely response to those online mentions

Publishing positive content about your brand on trusted sites

Making positive content about your brand more visible

Suppressing negative content by contacting the source for removal

Filing complaints about wrongful or harmful negative content

Promoting positive customer reviews

Sponsoring giveaways and contests to boost public opinion

Managing, monitoring, and optimizing social media posts

Optimizing existing website content based on select keywords If you’re already using search engine optimization (SEO) tactics, you might see familiar items on this list. Note that while ORM does make use of these tactics, SEO alone is not enough to manage your reputation online. Should I Look Into Online Reputation Management Companies? The simple answer is yes. Whether you’re a new company with a growing social presence or an established firm that needs to counter misinformation, ORM can help. Don’t forget that your customers’ perception of you affects their buying decisions, which in turn impact your success! The right online reputation management services will help you monitor your reputation and improve your digital risk protection. Look for a trusted firm like NetReputation—because after all, their current online reputation is a good indicator of how they can help yours! Ask yourself, “Is NetReputation legit?” and see what people are saying in their online reviews. Don’t hesitate to reach out to any company you’re interested in for an interview or consultation to decide whether they’re a good match. Take Charge of Your Reputation The information that people learn about your brand online can impact your success—so why not take charge of it? Instead of allowing other users to create your reputation for you, online reputation management helps you steer the discussion with ease. To learn more, reach out to a trusted ORM firm today! Want more tips to help build your brand? Don’t forget to check out our other business guides.



