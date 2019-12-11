What Is One of the Key Benefits to Successful Branding?

It’s no secret that you’re going to need to put thorough planning into how you brand your company if you want to resonate with your audience. In fact, proper branding is a pillar of a successful business that can’t be overlooked.

Although there are a handful of benefits that solid branding can provide, one stands out among the rest.

Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know to answer ‘What is one of the key benefits to successful branding?’

So… What Is One of the Key Benefits to Successful Branding?

Perhaps the best thing that can come from solid branding isn’t the knowledge of your product or service. It also isn’t the clients you’ve worked with or how successful your business has been in recent years.

It’s an insight into who your company is.

Put simply, successful branding will develop a personality for your business that members of your audience are able to identify with.

Let’s take a brief look at Nike, for example.

Nike is an athletic apparel company in an industry with hundreds of other competitors. But, it’s managed to set itself apart from its competition through its branding strategies.

While it’s commonplace in the industry to stress how important effective athletic performance is, Nike goes a step further.

Its iconic slogan ‘Just Do It’ urges Nike’s audience to block out any self-doubt they may have and pursue their passion, no matter what it is. The brand even shares its name with the Greek goddess of strength, speed, and victory.

So, you’ll need to head down the same path if you want to create a unique brand that your customers will respect, trust, and be proud to support.

How Do I Achieve This Type of Branding?

Developing your brand’s personality is something that can initially seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.

It all starts with cultivating your brand voice. In essence, your brand voice is who your company would be if it were a person. It’s how it acts, speaks, and the personality traits that your business has.

In the above Nike example, the company’s brand voice is one that is strong, guiding, and encourages a person to face their fears and ignore their doubts. This gels well with the athletic apparel industry, where top-tier physical performance requires getting into a focused state of mind and a certain level of confidence.

Let’s dive into how you can develop your own.

Creating a Unique Brand Voice

Before you move forward, you’ll need to come up with a set of personality traits that you want your company to convey. This goes deeper than jotting down broad terms like ‘nice’ or ‘intelligent,’ though.

For example, the term ‘nice’ could branch off into ‘warm,’ ‘kind,’ ‘understanding,’ etc., but not all of those may apply to your business. So, you’ll need to narrow things down.

A great way to begin doing so is with a ‘This Not That’ exercise.

To begin, you’ll need to think of something that your brand is and then something similar that it isn’t. Your answers will look something like this:

My brand is…

Witty but not sarcastic

but not Guiding but not patronizing

but not Humorous but not crass

As you can tell, it likely won’t take you long for you to create a significant level of depth to your brand with the above method.

What Do I Do with My Brand Voice?

You incorporate it into everything that your brand does.

This includes web copy, advertisements, and even social media posts. If it’s associated with your brand, the content needs to follow your brand voice.

It’s important, though, to understand the difference between voice and tone.

As previously mentioned, your brand voice is who your company is personality-wise.

The tone of your message revolves more around how you say what you’re saying.

For example, a witty, friendly women’s fashion company will often have a lighthearted or sassy tone in their content. But, when running a campaign about human trafficking or combating climate change, the tone should take a noticeable shift toward seriousness.

Since the tone in this scenario reflects the gravity of the message, it doesn’t contradict the brand’s personality even though it speaks in a way the brand normally wouldn’t.

The key point to remember here is that this is because the above message isn’t about the fashion brand. It’s about the aforementioned issues that the brand is providing insight into.

What Else Do I Need to Keep in Mind?

You’ll need to have a few priorities when branding your company in order to ensure that you develop a cohesive brand voice that fits your business.

Consistency

Once you define your brand’s personality, you should never stray from these attributes when the message behind your content is about your brand. Over time, this will cause your audience to feel familiar with your brand and this will subsequently build their trust.

Relevance to Your Industry

Your brand voice should incorporate key traits from the industry you’re in.

For example, companies in the healthcare industry should give off a secure, caring vibe.

Relevance to Your Audience

Finally, remember who you’re speaking to.

Web copy full of slang and attitude most likely won’t get you very far if your audience is over the age of 60.

If you need help developing your company’s brand, you can check out what this branding agency has to offer.

Final Thoughts

With the above information on ‘what is one of the key benefits to successful branding?’ in mind, you’ll be well on your way to understanding its importance and planning your next steps as a business.

Want to learn more business tips that can help you in the future? Be sure to check out the rest of our blog.