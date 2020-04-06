Use These SaaS Marketing Strategies to Grow Your Subscription Business

Is your business not growing as you want it to? Have your marketing conversion rates tapered off? Maybe you feel like you could be doing more to promote the growth of your subscription business?

Using the right SaaS strategies can fix this problem. By figuring out and establishing the right SaaS marketing plan, your company will thrive and flourish. Here’s how to do it.

What is SaaS?

SaaS stands for Software as a Service. Software as a Service is a centrally hosted software licensing and delivery model based on subscription. Some people call this “on-demand” or “cloud-based” software.

With SaaS, data can be accessed and delivered from any device that has a browser and connection to the internet. Vendors of the software maintain and host the servers and databases, along with the coding for the application.

Over 60% of software seekers out of the 4.5 billion internet users in the world use cloud-based SaaS services.

SaaS Marketing Strategies

There are some tried-and-true SaaS marketing strategies that can grow the subscription rate for your business. These strategies are:

Content

Content is still king in the marketing world. It’s more important than ever. Seventy-eight percent of consumers still prefer to get to know a company by reading articles.

When you have great content, people are attracted to your site. This brings in leads and, ultimately, conversions. That’s how you grow your subscription rate. As opposed to pay-per-click advertising, the content will last a long time.

Great written content will increase in value over time because it builds upon its strong foundation and continues to grow as time goes on.

Inbound Lead Generation

One way inbound lead generation works is by posting great content with keywords that are most searched online. Plus, having links with those keywords to your contact or product page is great inbound marketing for cloud software companies.

Outbound marketing is a dated concept for the most part. At the very least, people have really shied away from it both as a business and a customer.

No one wants to be hit with the hard sell whether it’s in person or online. When done correctly, inbound marketing allows you to reach people who actually want to hear what you have to say.

Original Videos

Original videos are another great way to boost your SaaS subscriptions. Posting original, informative, and concise videos is a great tool for technology marketers. Make sure that the videos look professional and are of high quality.

The beauty of using videos for your software marketing strategy is that they don’t take up much of the viewer’s time. Many of your customers might not have time to go over data sheets or read through loads of text.

That’s where original video content comes in. It doesn’t substitute written content but complements it.

Subscribe Now

The marketing world is constantly changing. Some forms have stuck around for ages and some are just about obsolete. When it comes to SaaS marketing, using the right strategy will ensure your company doesn’t become obsolete.

Perfect the simple strategies above and you’ll come out a winner. Check out our small business forum for more information.