The Importance of SEO for Businesses: A Complete Guide



Did you know that, as of 2021, there are nearly 2 billion active and live websites on the internet? If you own a brand or business, odds are one of those websites belongs to you. With that in mind, driving traffic to your website isn’t as easy as it sounds on paper, as all niches are quite competitive. That’s where the importance of SEO, or search engine optimization, comes into play. SEO is something that can take your side hustle and turn it into your full-time career. It can also help you grow and expand your small brand or business, helping you reach all of your goals in the process. Still not sold on SEO? Don’t worry, we’re going to break it down for you even further. So, keep on reading if you want to know all about the importance of SEO, as well as a few basic SEO tips and tricks, today. The Importance of SEO As a concept, SEO isn’t too difficult to understand. But because it takes a great deal of hard work to implement yourself, you may be wondering if it’s truly important or not. The short answer? It absolutely is! Still not sold on the importance of SEO? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Below we’ve broken down 4 reasons why your business needs to have a solid SEO strategy in place today. 1. Driving Traffic to Your Website Regardless of what kind of business you own, SEO can help you drive traffic to that website. It can also make it easier for customers in your area to find your business, which is essential if you’re a local business that thrives on through-the-door traffic. Of course, the more clicks that you can get on your website, the better. Each click has the chance to turn into a conversion, too, making SEO something that can help you increase your revenue over time. Because of this, we recommend that you invest in a professional web designer for your site. That way you can look credible and legitimate to brand-new users online. 2. Growing Your Brand Online Of course, the more web traffic that you create online, the more people in your niche are going to become familiar with your brand. That’s another huge reason why SEO is so important to all brands and businesses, as it makes growing online that much easier. The best part? If you’re computer-savvy, you can handle all of your SEO needs in-house. That can help you save a ton of cash over time, although it’s worth noting that SEO specialists are quite affordable. The best part? With a strong SEO plan in place, you’ll find that all of your other online marketing strategies work that much better. That can make growing and expanding your brand even easier, which is an added bonus. 3. Getting More Conversions We touched on this earlier, but the overall goal each time someone clicks on your website should be to convert them into a customer. Depending on what kind of business you run, that could mean making a sale of a product or simply getting someone to read your blog posts. Regardless, SEO can help you improve your conversion rate and increase your profits. That increase in profits can also pay for any SEO services you need outright, and then some, making it worth investing in SEO help if you need it. 4. Increasing Your Revenue Again, the more conversions that you have online, the more revenue you can make going forward. And without SEO, it’s next to impossible to get tons of conversions in 2021, making it an absolute necessity for any major brand or business. If you want to reach your biggest goals, and even some of the small ones, you need to invest many resources into SEO. With that in mind, that revenue spike should help you pay for your SEO needs, making the decision to try it out a no-brainer. SEO Tips and Tricks Alright, so now that you understand the importance of SEO, it’s time to talk about a few basic SEO tips and tricks. We’ll be honest. Depending on your overall goals, and your business type, your SEO plan may or may not include all of these concepts. Regardless, all 5 tips are a good place to start if you’re completely new to the concept of SEO and building SEO strategies. 1. Focus on Speed and Mobile-Friendliness Over half of all internet traffic comes from mobile devices. That’s a number that is expected to continue to rise over the next 10 years or so. Because of this, you need to make sure that your website is future-proof by focusing on mobile friendliness. A pro tip? Install a responsive theme for your website. That way it looks great, and functions even better, on any device of any kind. On top of that, it’ll make your website load faster, which is also important. In fact, mobile friendliness and download speeds are the two things you need to focus the most on when crafting your first SEO strategy. 2. Simplify Your Site’s Navigation Why is website speed so important? Well, a website that doesn’t load fast is going to agitate users. That’s going to lead to them leaving your site sooner rather than later and going to your competitor’s site, which isn’t what you want. Besides website speed, another tidbit for keeping users around is to master website navigation. Thankfully, mastering website navigation is a simple as remembering the “3 clicks or less” rule. So, if you haven’t done so already, take a second to make sure that anything and everything on your site can be found in 3 clicks or less. And if it can’t? Then you need to completely redo your website’s navigation from the ground up. 3. Sign Up For Google My Business Are you a local business? Want to make it easier for people in your area to find you on search engines like Google? If so, your first step needs to be signing up for Google My Business today. Google My Business is completely free to use and easy to sign up for. Once you’ve set up your profile, the hard work doesn’t stop there. Your next step needs to be getting your customers and clients to leave Google reviews for you. That way, after you’ve stacked up tons of reviews, you’ll be able to pop up on relevant searches that much easier. 4. Use Media Content the Right Way Pictures and videos can be great tools that really enhance the overall look and feel of your website. But if you don’t use them the right way, you can actually do more harm than good, which is worth noting. Our advice? Limit yourself to two or three pieces of media per post or page. That way you can make sure that you don’t accidentally slow down your website by having too many media files on one page or post. Not sure if your site is loading slowly or not? Check out Google’s free page speed checker tool today. It’s free, works fast, and can give you accurate speed ratings (as well as tips to improve your website’s speed) in a few seconds. 5. Get Help When You Need It If you’re new to SEO, even after doing tons of research, it can be hard to figure out how to make the right SEO strategy for your business. You can also accidentally waste time on ideas or concepts that don’t help you reach your goals, which of course isn’t what you want to do. Because of this, we recommend that you invest in the help of an SEO expert, should you feel you need one. Not sure which SEO expert to contact first? Check out the team over at http://sonder.com.au/seo-brisbane today, as they can handle all of your SEO needs for you. Still Not Sure How SEO Works? As you can see, the importance of SEO can’t be understated. An SEO strategy is an absolute must-have for any brand or business in 2021. Now that you know the importance of SEO, you can take the steps forward necessary to make SEO a priority for your brand or business. You also now know a few basic SEO tips and tricks, so getting started with SEO should be that much easier. Need more help figuring out what your SEO strategy is going to be? Keep on reading our blog daily for more helpful ideas and concepts related to SEO.



