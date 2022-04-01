The Beginners Guide to the Top 5 Digital Marketing Strategies



In our ever-evolving digital world, there have never been so many avenues open for marketing your business. However, while there’s opportunity, competition is feirce, and standing out is a challenge. To boost brand awareness, you need to harness the power of digital marketing, and use an effective strategy that delivers results. So, what should you include in your digital marketing strategy? In this guide, we’ll discuss the top 5 digital marketing strategies and share some tips on how to implement them. 1. Implement Search Engine Optimization Your website may act as a calling card for your business, or it could be the hub of your operations. But, in an ultra-competitive online playing field, getting your site to the top of the search results takes a considered digital marketing strategy. Search engine optimization (SEO) uses a range of practices that aim to improve the search engine visibility of your website. SEO tactics include: Keyword optimization – Using relevant key terms in your content to match search intent

Site optimization – Ensuring your site loads quickly and works well on any device

Link building – Building the authority of your website as a valid resource by generating links from other sites

Local SEO – Increasing visibility in local searches and putting your business on search engine maps Often, SEO forms a major part of a cohesive marketing strategy. 2. Invest in PPC Advertising Advertising has long been the best way to get customers’ attention. When it comes to the internet, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is the way to go. When placing a PPC ad, you’ll bid on the keywords that are relevant to your business. Users searching these terms will then be met with your ad at the top of the search results. But the beauty of PPC is, that you’ll only pay for the clicks you receive. PPC ads are found in search engines, social media, along with various other online platforms. 3. Marketing on Social Media Did you know that 72% of people in the US use social media? With such a big audience, building your brand’s profile on these platforms is almost essential these days. When creating a social media marketing strategy consider the following: Creating interesting and entertaining posts often

Engaging with users that comment on your posts

Email has long been a great tool for marketing and it shows no sign of stopping. Encouraging customers to provide you with their email addresses will allow you to send out personalized and targeted emails about new products, services, and promotions. 5. Content Marketing Using videos, blogs, and podcasts is a great way of growing your brand's reputation online. Users engage with informative and entertaining content, and if there's an angle you can use to mention your business, it might help drum up some trade. Implementing the Top 5 Digital Marketing Strategies Most businesses use a combination of the top 5 digital marketing strategies to achieve results. For many organizations that don't have the resources in-house, digital marketing agencies provide the services needed to take your business forward. Whether you're carrying out your marketing yourself or outsourcing it, having a clear understanding of the different techniques will better equip you for planning and budgeting.




