The 10 Best Promotional Gifts for Your Next Giveaway

One of the easiest ways to get people familiar with your business is to run a giveaway or offer promotional items. Gifts that are for promo are great for keeping your brand in front of customer’s faces. They also tend to travel far and wide, which helps to spread the word even more about your company.

You can benefit a lot from using the most effective promotional products in your marketing strategy. Keep reading to check out this list of the 10 best promotional gifts to include in your next giveaway or advertising campaign.

1. Keychains

Keychains are simple, affordable and pocket-sized. That’s why they make some of the best promotional gifts for businesses.

They are also very practical. Most people carry around keys to something and they are always looking for a way to be able to easily spot them when searching.

Try to make your keychains reflect your business. For instance, if you own a construction company, you may want to make keychains that look like little bulldozers or cranes.

Consider whether you’d like a soft material or something harder like steel or hard plastic. Use your brand colors and always print your logo clear enough for everyone to recognize your business with just a glance.

2. Stress Balls

The more people work, go to school, pay bills and engage in other things that are obligated in adult life, the more stress they are susceptible to. These little miracles are the best promotional gifts for a quick fix to some afternoon anxiety.

Stress balls are typically made of moldable foam that bounces back into shape after any amount of pressure is applied. Most people like to keep them at their work desk, office or just around the home for when they need a quick squeeze to relieve stress.

They are small enough to fit in someone’s hand and are very useful items to giveaway.

3. Travel Mugs

There aren’t many grownups that can function before a certain hour without a cup of coffee. And most people are always on the go. Travel mugs are the perfect promo item for these types of people.

Besides coffee, these mugs are good for tea, smoothies, hot cocoa and good old H20. They are usually tall and slender so easy to grip and store. You can also try mini-travel mugs for smaller liquid quantities but the same big effect.

4. PopSockets & PopGrips

Society has realized that holding a cellphone and scrolling at the same time actually puts your hand and wrists at an awkward angle. And over time this can be problematic.

The solution to that is something called PopSockets or PopGrips. They are circular buttons that attach to the back of your phone using the built-in adhesive side. The other end expands to make a comfy support pocket for your fingers.

PopSockets and PopGrips are a great way to get people to basically carry your business around with them all of the time.

5. Journals & Notebooks

If you want to give out more practical, personal items then journals and notebooks are the way to go. They are the best promotional gifts for business owners, entrepreneurs, writers, coaches, etc. In other words, they’re very versatile.

You can simply place your brand on the front of the notebook or choose to make branded journal pages.

6. Clothing/Apparel

Some of the most popular promo gifts are apparel items. This ranges anywhere from shirt, polos and hoodies to pants, socks and even underwear.

Clothing makes for some of the best promotional gifts because there are many options for what you can place custom printing designs on. This factor alone gives you a lot more freedom with creativity and personalized items for your brand.

7. Phone Cases

The most common way to protect your mobile device is to use a phone case. Most cellphone owners have cases on their phones at all times. This is the perfect opportunity for them to have your brand on their devices as well.

Cell phone cases are useful and come in a variety of materials. You can opt for a more common type like hard plastic or go as far as a flip cover case that stores the phone inside of it like a pocket.

Either way, phone cases are one of the best promotional gifts for any type of audience.

8. Hats

Here’s another apparel idea that any would love. Using hats as a giveaway item is an easy way to get someone to wear your brand.

People use hats for style and protection for the sun and other weather elements. There is also a wide variety of hats, including dad hats, beach hats, winter caps and even sun visors. You can literally find a version of this item to giveaway throughout the entire year and in every location.

That’s a lot of opportunities for someone to choose to keep your promo item versus throwing it to the side.

9. Office Supplies

Office supplies aren’t just for the office. That’s why these are some of the best promotional gifts to offer. You can print your logo on pens, pencils, tape dispensers and even staplers.

These types of objects always come in handy so people tend to keep them around. Get creative and think of modern and traditional ways that you can promote your brand in on office materials.

You can also try personalizing tools such as calendars and schedule books as well.

10. Drawstring Backpacks

Drawstring backpacks are lightweight and versatile. These are perfect for people in any age group and can be used in various ways, such as athletic activities and school trips.

These promo gifts also provide you with enough space to print your logo at a decent size and come in many colors to choose from.

Use the Best Promotional Gifts for Your Brand’s Next Giveaway

There definitely isn’t a shortage of giveaway items for you to choose from for your brand. However, you want to offer your audience the best promotional gifts and products that reflect your company.

Try some of these ideas listed above to enhance your advertising efforts. Check out more small business articles on our website to help you with marketing your brand.