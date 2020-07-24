How to Drive Social Media Traffic to Your Business Website

It’s no secret that social media marketing doesn’t directly affect SEO. That said, you shouldn’t ignore it either.

Social media accounts are a crucial part of your business because they help you build your brand, boost traffic, and engage with your audience.

If you want to drive social media traffic to your website, but don’t know where to start, don’t worry. We’ve compiled a few essential tips to help you reach your goal online. Read our below to learn more:

Optimize Your Profiles

Your social media profiles help build your popularity and let new people learn about your brand. It’s one of the best ways to drive traffic to your brand, so you’ll want to optimize it. To do this, you’ll want to make sure that your profile is full of relevant keywords.

From your biography to the descriptions, to the very hashtags you use on your posts. You’ll want all of them to bring in your target audience. It’s important you have all the necessary links accessible for those viewers.

Consistently Post Content

If you want to get as many followers as possible from your target audience, you’ll want to upload your posts as consistently as possible. When you post on a set time, it boosts the development of your social media strategy. The number of posts you need to upload to get the optimal amount of followers depends on which social media platform you’re on.

Check your metrics and take a look at the posting frequencies of your competitors to find the best frequency for your target audience.

Stay Engaged With Your Audience

When you work to drive social media traffic to your site, you’ll also boost audience engagement. This is the best way to interact with your audience and get helpful feedback and suggestions. The more you interact with your audience, the more traffic you bring to your profile.

Be careful, there’s a good chance that you’ll lose some of your audience if you ignore them. Since only 11% of customers receive replies when they need them, you’ll want to stay engaged. This helps boost your brand’s image and keeps you ahead of the competition.

Post When Your Audience Is Most Active

Along with posting content on a schedule, you’ll want to check on what times to post. Try and track the activity on your profile by checking when your followers are most active. Make it a point to post at that time to get the most traction and visibility.

Take into consideration the time-zones and locations of your followers as well. A social media planner helps you keep track of the best times to post, and in no time you’ll start going viral.

Offer Special and Exclusive Deals

Customers are always happy to get exclusive deals like coupons or promotional codes. A good way to drive more people to your accounts, and then to your website is to upload special offers.

This gives your audience an incentive to go visit your site and convert them into leads.

Now You Know How to Drive Social Media Traffic

Managing your social media accounts and learning how to drive social media traffic to your site is not an easy process. You have to put in the work to get the most out of it. But with a little knowledge like the above in your arsenal, you’re pretty well equipped.

If you enjoyed this article, don’t hesitate to check out the rest of our posts for more. We cover online marketing to business guides and more!