Be the Talk of the Twitterverse: 5 Great Ways to Improve Your Social Media Marketing Strategy

You’re already on Facebook anyway. Why not make money from it?

Especially if you’re a small business owner, your social media presence can make all the difference in your bottom line.

It’s one of your most powerful marketing tools and the best part? Any costs associated with advertising on these platforms are minimal but pack a major punch.

Yet, chances are you’re not making the most use of your corner of the internet.

Today, we’re sharing five ways to improve your social media marketing approach to find the followers and profits you deserve.

Ready to learn more? Here we go!

1. Set a Strategy

Still tweeting on the fly? Take to Instagram every time you feel like it?

Unless you have a set posting schedule in place, you’ll be sporadic at best.

Your followers want to know they can count on you for updates. To that end, take the time to map out your approach. Research the best times to post, make a simple editorial calendar and use an online scheduling tool to help you create content in advance.

2. Diversify Your Approach

Are you cross-posting the same thing on all the major platforms? If so, you could be missing the mark.

What works on Instagram won’t be as effective on Twitter, and knocking it out of the park on Facebook doesn’t guarantee a home run on LinkedIn.

The bottom line? Different platforms cater to different crowds.

You don’t have to rewrite every word, but make sure to adjust your posts to be appropriate in their given space. For instance, you can get by with lengthier messages on LinkedIn, but keep it short and use a visual instead when it’s time to share that same content on Instagram.

3. Prioritize Response Times

Want to reap the benefits of a great social media marketing strategy? Don’t leave your followers hanging.

Depending on the size of your business, you may not be able to reply to every comment on every post. Yet, you should reply to questions, concerns, and grievances.

If necessary, hire a team to manage these replies. If you’re too busy to focus on them, it won’t take long before you begin losing valuable customers. Respond within one day (or sooner) and your reputation for excellent customer service will build itself.

4. Use Online Advertising

While your posts might be dynamic enough to generate all the organic traffic you need, there are also myriad advertising tools built into social media platforms that can help boost your visibility.

Take Facebook Ads, for example.

You can direct these paid messages to people whose preferences and online activity match your demographic. Not sure they’re worth the investment? Visit https://www.bearfoxmarketing.com/facebook-advertising/easily-test-facebook-ads-for-your-business/ to test them out first!

5. Spark Conversations

To make social media work for your business, the conversation can’t be one-sided. The top brands are those that use these sites to engage on a one-on-one basis with their followers.

Post inquiries that require a response, conduct surveys and hold giveaways to encourage active participation. Then, make your way into the comments and find a way to add your voice.

Grow Your Social Media Presence Today

Anyone can hop online and create a Facebook profile. What makes yours so special?

While your social media presence can be the linchpin in a successful outreach campaign, it won’t work unless you do.

Set your approach, commit the time and invest in paid advertisements to build your brand. Over time, you’ll find that this is one of the most lucrative (and fun!) ways to get your name out there.

