Simple Branding Strategies That Will Help Your Business Build a Brand

You may not realize it but branding is essential to business growth. It doesn’t matter how big or small your business is, the right branding will attract your ideal audience.

Not convinced of the power of branding? Surveys show that 89 percent of shoppers are loyal to brands that share their values. More brand loyalty means greater conversions.

If you don’t know how to tell your brand’s story, don’t worry. In this guide, we break down simple branding tips that will take your small business to the next level.

Find Your Brand Identity

Before we get into branding strategies, let’s first talk about brand identity. Your brand identity is how you define your business. If you don’t know how to define your business, branding is going to be difficult.

Your brand’s identity encompasses your business’s core values. Consumers can sniff out attempts to charm and swoon them, so make sure that your brand’s values are genuine.

Take a few moments to create a brand mission and how you want to treat customers. Other than your product or service what else do you want to offer them? What difference do you want to make in your industry? These are just a few questions to ask when creating your brand’s identity.

5 Simple Branding Strategies

Think branding takes tons of time and money? Think again. Here are 5 simple branding tips to implement for your business:

1.Figure Out Who Your Target Audience Is

You’ll be surprised how many businesses don’t hone in on their target audience. Knowing who your ideal customer is makes branding easy.

Take a few moments to define your target. How old are they? What do they do for a living? What are their spending habits? How does your business solve their problems? Of course, these are only a few questions to ask when defining your audience.

2.Establish Your Unique Selling Value

There are thousands of businesses that offer the same thing as you. How can you stand out? Establish your unique selling value, or what makes you different. This will help you form your brand identity and create a killer branding strategy.

3. Get Visual

People process visual communication before anything else. Therefore, high-quality visuals are key. First, figure out the details of your design strategy. This includes color palette and fonts.

Next, create an eye-catching and memorable logo. Your logo serves as a jumping-off point for all of your other branding and visuals.

4. Have a Specific Tone of Voice

A consistent tone of voice helps to establish your brand. It helps to hire a professional copywriter or branding firm that can help you create a tone of voice that is unique to your business.

5.Build a Relationship With Your Customers

An often overlooked part of branding is relationship building. You want to create a level of trust with your audience. This helps you uphold your values and create life-long customers.

How Will You Implement These Strategies?

As you can see here, simple branding strategies can make a difference in your small business. How will you use these strategies? Let us know in the comments!

