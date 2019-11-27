Should You Outsource Marketing to the Experts?

If you aren’t sure that your company can take care of its own marketing efforts, you might consider opting to outsource marketing.

While outsourcing might be a good solution some of the time, if you have a powerful in-house marketing team, this might not be the way to go. When you keep your marketing in-house, you have more control over what is going on and you can keep things in order much easier.

Are You Seeing the Results You Want?

If you aren’t seeing the results you want to see from your in-house marketing team, it might be time to hand it over to the pros.

Even if your team is hardworking, if they aren’t getting the results you need to get, it might be time to get help from an outsider.

When your team is constantly working on making the next campaign the best campaign, they can’t go back and look at the past campaigns to see how they fared. The analysis is one of the most important parts of marketing, and if your team doesn’t have time to take care of it, someone needs to.

Is Your Marketing Team Overworked?

Marketing isn’t just marketing. There are many tasks large and small that fall under the marketing umbrella.

It’s easy to tell your team to get a campaign done without thinking about all of the things that go into the campaign.

There’s writing copy, graphic design, content creation, and many other tasks that fall under marketing. Even if your team says that it isn’t a big problem, you might want to take a look and see what their day-to-day activities look like and how much of a workload they are carrying.

Are You Task Driven Vs. Strategy-Driven?

While it might feel rewarding to tick items off your checklist, that isn’t going to help you get the results you want. You need to have a strategy behind your marketing efforts.

Unless you know why you are doing the things you are doing for your marketing efforts, your efforts are useless. You’re likely putting out more money in your marketing efforts than necessary and tiring out your marketing team for minimal results.

If you’re pushing your team to get onto social media platforms they don’t understand and “just put something out there,” this isn’t a good way to market your business.

You might consider working with a professional marketing company and having them help you set up processes so you can get your in-house team on the right track.

Are You Trying to Learn Digital Marketing?

If your team doesn’t understand digital marketing, you might want to consider outsourcing your marketing to a marketing company that specializes in digital marketing.

Traditional marketing and digital marketing are two very different things. Not only are digital and traditional marketing very different, but there are a lot of things that fall into the category of digital marketing.

Trying to learn all of the tasks that go into digital marketing can take years before you can get them right. You don’t want to wait on your team to learn how to do digital marketing. Bringing in help from the experts is likely the best thing you can do in this situation.

Drawbacks of Outsourcing Your Marketing

While you might be nodding your head at some of these questions and saying that you need to work with an expert on your marketing, you still shouldn’t jump into it without understanding.

If you work with a marketing team that is outside of your company, you’re not going to have full control over everything that goes on. You’re trusting them as the expert, and you do need to trust them.

If you don’t trust them to take care of your marketing and to get the results you need, you should look into another company. Trying to keep a check on another marketing company and their teams to see what they are doing and to micromanage them isn’t a good use of your time.

Not only is it not a good use of your time, but these companies don’t have time to work through everything with you on a daily basis as an in-house team can.

You have to make a decision of how much control you really need or want, and if you have to hold the reigns, then outsourcing marketing isn’t a good option for you.

Set Yourself Up for Success

If you want to take care of everything on your own, you should set yourself up for success. Get proper information about sales and marketing orchestration and make sure everything is set up in a way that its easy to understand and implement.

When you don’t have a system in place, it is difficult for your employees to do their job properly. If you’re having problems with your marketing and don’t have systems and tools in place to help your team, that could be one of the reasons you don’t see the results you want.

To Outsource Marketing or Not?

Now you have more of an idea about the pros and cons when you’re considering whether to outsource marketing or not. You’ve learned more about how this can help your business, but you’ve also learned some of the drawbacks of having someone else taking care of your marketing.

