You vs the Competition: 2020’s Top SEO Trends

Search engine optimization (SEO) is an ever-changing field. As technology and the habits of users making internet, searches evolves, so too much our SEO efforts.

Google is forever trying to improve its search relevance to enhance accuracy and make a more efficient user experience, so we see a shift in the top SEO trends.

But what are the SEO trends in 2020?

In this article, we’ll take a look at this year’s SEO trends so that you can focus your attention on the right area to drive traffic to your site.

Artificial Intelligence Continue to Evolve

Throughout the last five years, artificial intelligence has become central to SEO. In 2015, RankBrain was introduced. This was a machine-based algorithm that allows Google to provide more relevant results to search queries.

Even though this technology has been with us for a few years, we’re only now starting to see the benefits of AI in SEO.

More recently, the introduction of Bidirectional Transformers for Language Understanding (BERT) has brought about some of the most significant changes in the way that Google’s searches.

BERT affects ten percent of all searches and gives Google a better idea of the language that is being used and the context of the words within the searches.

Although BERT affects SEO, it is essential to understand that you cannot do anything different to optimize for it. There is also no need to rethink the way that you create your content.

The fundamental rules of SEO still stand; create well-written and natural content that people will want to read, and you’ll be rewarded in a higher ranking.

Snippets Feature Heavily

Google is continually tweaking the way that it delivers search results so that it can provide a much smoother user experience. One of the ways that it speeds up the process for users carrying out searches is through the use of Featured Snippets.

Featured Snippets will usually sit above the number 1 spot in the Google search engine results page. This is often referred to as “position zero.”

Featured snippets aim to provide a zero-click solution for users. Even still, users are more likely to click on the featured snippet than any of the other results.

So, how do we rank in position zero? If you want your site to gravitate toward this position in the rankings, you’ll need to answer commonly asked questions within your content. Make sure that you ask and answer in naturalistic ways.

Featured snippets are a great way of leapfrogging the competition and getting your content displayed in the most impacting way of the search engine results page.

Voice Search is Growing in Significance

Nearly 70% of consumers own a smart speaker such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Home. It may come as no surprise that this shift in the popularity of the technology has meant that there have been changes to the ways that people are searching.

Not only are people using voice search in the home, but they’re also using in more through their smartphones too.

With a shift in the way that people are making search queries, added to the fact that the content is delivered in a different way, it is essential that websites and optimized for voice search.

So, how has voice search affected the way that SEO works?

Search terms have become more conversational. Search engines will have to work harder. What this means for you is that you should focus on making shorter keywords is less important.

Mobile User Experience is Essential

Over half of all searches are now made via a smartphone. But if your website is not optimized to be displayed on a smartphone, then you’ll find that you will be penalized in the search rankings.

This means creating fluid layouts, have all functions of your site working on mobile devices, and find a way to display all of your content for all of your users.

If in doubt, hire an SEO company such as Phoenix SEO to ensure you are fully optimized.

The higher you are in the Google mobile page index, the better your position will be in the rankings.

Influencers Need to Be Leveraged

We live in a world where advertising is everywhere. Marketing messages become so saturated, for many, it can be hard to know who you should trust. This is why influencers have become popular.

People are more likely to engage with products and services that have been recommended by a respected or well-known influencer than they might be with traditional advertisements.

But how does this relate to SEO?

Pairing up with an influencer will help you to get your content out to a broader audience and generate you more traffic on your site. Not only this, but a notable blogger might provide you with backlinks that’ll be of great value to your site.

Create an influencer marketing strategy that considers the type of content you want them to create and how they’ll link back to your site. Make sure that the influences that you partner with are relevant and that they have enough authority and a strong presence.

Influencer marketing not only improves brand awareness, but if you’re doing it right, it’ll also provide you with improved rankings.

What Will Be Next Year’s Big SEO Trends?

With 2021 on the horizon, it’s essential to start looking around the corner and trying to predict next year’s big SEO trends. What do you think will be the most important aspects of SEO in the year ahead?

