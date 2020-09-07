What Is SEO? A Complete Guide for Small Businesses

When it comes to marketing a small business, there are all sorts of avenues you can pursue. While they’re all beneficial, perhaps the greatest long-term avenue is SEO.

“What is SEO,” you ask? How does SEO work? It’s a little complex.

So, to help you get a feel for it, we’re going to cover it in detail below.

What Is SEO?

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization. It is a form of digital marketing wherein you facilitate a number of different strategies to get a website to rank on the first page of search engines such as Google.

The benefits of SEO are long-term, meaning that SEO can take years to have an effect. Note, though, that if you stay consistent with it, you can gain substantial amounts of online exposure for your business. As such, it’s generally wise to pursue.

What Does SEO Involve?

There are many components involved in SEO. If you want results, you must devote substantial time to each of these components. They include:

Keyword Usage

First and foremost, you need to pursue specific keywords and, in particular, keywords that are relevant to your service or product. These keywords need to be used in your on-page copy as well as in articles or blog posts that are published to your site.

Let’s say you’re a plumber in Grand Rapids. If so, you would need to use a keyword to the effect of “plumber Grand Rapids.”

There’s a lot that goes into keyword research, so you’ll want to read up on the subject in more detail. In any case, you would be wise to use a keyword research tool like Ahrefs or SEMRush.

Link Building

Perhaps the most important component of SEO is link building. Link building is the process of getting other websites to link to your website. The more high-quality backlinks you obtain, the higher your website will rank.

Now, obtaining backlinks is far from easy. In fact, it’s generally regarded as the most challenging aspect of SEO. As such, if you want to pursue it further, you’re advised to use this guide.

Social Signals

Generally speaking, social signals are important, as well. These describe social clout that your brand or business has on other parts of the internet. Social signals are most typically facilitated by social media usage.

So, make sure to establish a Facebook, a Twitter, a LinkedIn, and other social media platforms for your brand. Doing so could put you over the top.

Technical Optimization

Technical optimization is important, as well. This is the type of optimization that happens behind the scenes of your website. It involves everything from navigation optimization to load optimization to website layout and more.

Good technical optimization generally requires the help of a professional web developer. There is a great deal that goes into it, much of which is overlooked by novice web designers.

In Search of Similar Information?

Now that we’ve answered the question, “what is SEO?” you might be on the search for similar information. If so, you’re in the right place. Our website has you covered.

Check out our other articles now!