Tips and Tricks on SEO for Bloggers

For those of you with a blog, you’re probably using this time of self-quarantine to your advantage.

It’s a time that you can zero-in and focus on how to improve your blog to turn those weaknesses into strengths.

One of the best things to do is focus more on your blog’s approach to search engine optimization. Focusing on SEO will bring your content to more people as they perform organic searches.

Here are several tips to improve SEO for bloggers who are looking to switch things up. Consider of these tips as you strategize.

1. Double-Down on Keyword Research

If you knew anything about SEO prior to clicking on this article, we don’t have to tell you that keywords are a huge part of search engine optimization for any blog page.

Keywords serve as giant arrows for search engines such as Google to direct them towards your page. The quality of your content will do the rest of the work.

But even though many bloggers realize the importance of keywords in their articles, they don’t dedicate any time to researching them.

If you’re not researching different keywords and searching for each keyword’s density and search volume, then you’re sabotaging your own blog. You can’t hope to keep up with the other blogs in your niche without doing your due diligence.

If you need help performing the keyword research, then it might be advantageous for you to team up with an SEO service.

2. Generate More Evergreen Content

As a blogger, you’re constantly looking for different ways that you can generate more site visitors to your pages without necessarily pouring in much more work to do so.

One of the best strategies that you can use for the topics you discuss is aiming to write more evergreen content.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the term, evergreen content is content that will always be searched for because it’s always going to be relevant.

So, for example, come up with topics such as “How to get more followers on Instagram” or “How to make your website mobile-friendly” which you can be pretty confident people will always be searching for.

Try to think of different pieces of evergreen content that you can include in your blog’s niche. What are the questions that your target readers need answered?

The best part about evergreen content is that you only need to touch it up every year or so to refresh the statistics and links that you used.

3. Use Photos to Your Advantage

If you’ve gotten this far in generating blog posts while thinking that the photos you use are just a minor detail in your article, then think again.

Photos are a huge piece to the SEO puzzle for your blog. The Google algorithm only sends visitors to websites that are high-quality in every single aspect.

Meaning that you could have the best content and easiest website to navigate in your entire market, but Google would still hold your less-than-spectacular photos as a dock against your brand.

There are a few tricks that you can use with your photos to help with your search engine optimization.

For one, just make sure that you’re using high-quality photos for each post. It’s not necessarily about the quantity of the photos, it’s the quality. That said, you should also aim to use more than one photo in each post as often as possible.

Secondly, you need to be taking advantage of the file name that you place the photo under. Be sure the file name matches the primary keyword you’ve chosen for the article.

Lastly, be sure to use keywords in the photos that you use. You can fill the alternate text with a description that’s full of keywords in order to boost your rankings.

4. Optimize Internal Links

Not enough bloggers focus enough on the number of internal links that they place into your content.

They focus too much on how many external links they’re using and the quality of those external links to appease search engine algorithms.

While external links are certainly important, internal links are an opportunity for you to boost your own content. Think of them as a free form of advertising that you can use to build your brand.

Internal links help with building customer loyalty, increasing your bounce rate, and make it easier for your readers to navigate your website.

5. Include Call to Actions in EVERY Post

Some of you bloggers out there are making the ultimate sin in blogging: not including a call to action in your content.

Maybe you are afraid that including one in each post might come off as too pushy to the reader.

Perhaps you don’t think you need a call to action if you aren’t trying to sell a product or service on your website.

Both are false. First of all, your readers won’t think a call to action in each post is pushy, they expect them in each article they read. Don’t expect them to take action themselves, they want you to tell them what to do.

Secondly, there’s always something you can provide a call to action for. Even if you aren’t selling a product/service on your site, you should provide a call to action for your readers to subscribe to your blog.

SEO for Bloggers: It’s All in the Details!

Now that you’ve seen several tips on SEO for bloggers, it’s time to put those tips into action.

Take your time in implementing all of these different steps if you need to. Learn what works best for you and reach out to an SEO service if you need help, many bloggers do!

Be sure to browse our website for more SEO-related articles, as well as other helpful information.