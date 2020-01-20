The Beginner’s Guide to Troubleshooting Common SEO Mistakes

There are more than 1.5 billion websites live on the internet right now. All of these are vying for the attention of the 3.4 billion global internet users.

If you want your business website to stand out against the crowd, you need to be using every marketing tool at your disposal. The best digital marketing tool is SEO. You might already be using SEO in your marketing, but are you using it correctly?

Most companies are making the common SEO mistakes listed in our beginner’s guide. Continue reading to learn what those are.

Why Does SEO Matter?

SEO stands for “search engine optimization.” To put it simply, this marketing technique is everything when it comes to ranking well in popular search engines.

Search engines are constantly updating the way they rank websites. If you want your website to rank on the first page of search engine results, you need a solid SEO strategy in place.

Without SEO, your website will never rank well. The websites you find on that first page of search engine results have put in a lot of work to get there. This isn’t a one-time issue, either, but requires ongoing work.

Common SEO Mistakes to Check For

If you have an SEO program in place but aren’t seeing the desired results, you’re most likely making a common mistake. Check the common SEO mistakes in this beginner’s guide to see if any of them apply to you.

Duplicate Content

Duplicate content means your content is showing up on more than one web page or URL. If your website is registered under more than one domain, this can happen.

The problem with having duplicate content is that search engines aren’t sure which page to index in search results. Eventually, confusion will lead to search engines not ranking your website at all.

Similar Content

Content that is too similar will rank poorly in search engines. This can happen in one of two situations. Either content has been copied and pasted from another website or you use the same content on each page of your website.

Thankfully, this is a pretty easy fix. All you need to do is either consolidate content or expand each piece of content so they’re different.

No Content Marketing Strategy

If you don’t have a content marketing strategy, your website will never rank because it has nothing new to list. Content marketing is the purposeful creation of content meant to inform or entertain your target audience. This might include blogs, articles, videos, social media posts, or even graphics (like memes or infographics).

Each piece of content created offers a new opportunity to rank in search engines. It’s another door through which potential customers can enter your website. Without a well-designed content marketing strategy, your SEO is nothing.

Poor Site Structure

Site structure refers to the way a website is designed. It’s how each page within your website connects. Site structure has a lot to do with how search engines rank your website.

Great SEO services will help you consolidate your pages and connect them more intuitively. Your most important pages should be linked directly to the homepage. Why?

Google and other major search engines index your website from the home page out. So, if your most important pages are located two or three steps away from your home page, they won’t rank as well as they might have otherwise.

No Mobile Design

If your website isn’t mobile-friendly, you’re missing out on over half your potential web traffic. Today, more people access the internet through mobile devices than traditional computers. A mobile device is usually a smartphone, but it can also refer to a tablet.

Visual Issues

Content is still king, but the types of most popular content have changed. People want to have complimenting visuals with their written content. Videos are quickly becoming the most popular way to consume content.

You want to have at least one image with every piece of written content on your website. Long-form content should have a minimum of two images. This will help retain your consumer’s attention.

Don’t go overboard with visuals. Too many visuals can cause your web pages to load slowly.

Slow Page Load Time

Longer page loading times have higher bounce rates and customers spend less time on them. Why? Pages that take too long to load are annoying.

Your page might have the best content, but it won’t matter if nobody reads it. To increase page loading time, reduce the number of images or videos on a page. Avoid pop-up advertisements and limit the number of ads.

No Backlinks

A great SEO strategy will remember to incorporate off-site tactics, too. Have you remembered to focus on creating high-quality backlinks to your website? If not, you aren’t getting nearly as much traffic as you could.

Quality backlinks can be created in two ways. The best way is to create guest blog posts on other websites. You can use anchor text to redirect readers to your website.

Another option is to stay active in industry and expert forums. You can use these forums to answer your target customer’s questions directly. Remember to link to your website in your signature or somewhere in the response.

Overlooked Meta Details

Meta details refer to page titles and descriptions. You want custom meta details for every page on your website. If you use the same meta details (or none at all) for every page of your website, you’ll be penalized in searches.

Another issue? Even if you somehow manage to rank high in the search engines, you’ll never entice people to click through to your website.

Did You Make These Common SEO Mistakes?

Did you make any of the common SEO mistakes listed in the beginner’s guide? Let us know in the comments below. We’d love to hear from you.