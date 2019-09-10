How to Make Your Website Searchable and Rank Higher on Google

If you think your job is done once you get your website online, you’re wrong. The only thing you did is waste both time and money if you don’t have a plan to get visitors to your website.

That’s where SEO comes into play. SEO is the process of proving to Google that your website is worth ranking in their search engines. With 40,000 searches every second, your missing a lot of potential customers if you ignore this traffic source.

The question you’re probably asking is how to make your website searchable. Below are six tips that will help.

1. Figure out What People Are Searching for

If you don’t have content on your site that answers searcher’s questions, then you’ll never become searchable in Google. You can fix this problem by figuring out those questions and creating content that answers them.

To start, go to the Google Keyword Planner and type in your industry. It will give you a list of terms that people are looking for in Google. You can use these as a starting point to start creating content for your site.

Don’t focus solely on the high volume search terms. You should try to incorporate as many variations of the questions as you can. Doing this gives you the biggest chance to rank for as many keywords as possible.

2. Optimize Your Mobile Experience

Like it or not, mobile internet use isn’t going to go down in the future. If anything, it will continue to go up. In 2019 mobile internet use made up 63.4% of all internet traffic.

If you ignore these people, you’re alienating a large portion of your audience. Google can also tell if you’ve put effort into making a great mobile experience for your website. Because of this, you can’t get around investing in mobile optimization.

One place to start is the speed of your site. If your website doesn’t load after a few seconds for mobile users, they’re just going to leave. Reduce the file size of your site so mobile users can load it quickly.

The other thing you need to do is change the layout based on your visitor’s screen size. This practice is called responsive design.

3. Find Your 404 Errors

Have you ever had a page on your site that you didn’t need anymore? If all you did was delete the page, then your work isn’t done.

When you have a deleted page on your website, it will be replaced by a 404 page. This page tells the end-user that there used to be something there, but it can’t be found anymore. The chances are that Google and your users can still get to this page from other locations.

This makes for bad user experience. Find all your 404 pages and redirect them to similar pages or your homepage. Doing this will stop Google from indexing missing bad pages in its search engine and gives your users something to read when going to your site.

4. Use Structured Markup

Ranking number one on Google isn’t good enough in all cases anymore. Have you noticed the text snippets that are now showing up above the number one result? That’s because of how those web pages are built.

Structured markup helps Google understand the elements on your pages. If you want to capture these snippets at the top of Google, then organizing your webpages in a way that makes it easy for Google to put there can help.

But that isn’t the only thing you can do with markup. You can also add star ratings, images, and other information to your search results. You can use these things to make your search result more appealing to click on.

Structured markup is on the more technical side of things. If you need help, then make sure to hire SEO experts to do the job for you.

5. Build Links

Optimizing your site to rank in Google is only good enough if you’re targeting keywords that aren’t competitive. In most cases, this won’t be the situation you’re in.

If you’ve done all the work on-site you can do, then building links to your site is the next step. You can think of a link like a vote for your website. If you get a lot of votes for your site, Google will value it more highly and rank it higher in the search results.

The best way to go about this will be to build relationships with other people in your industry. As you build friendships, look for ways to collaborate. In some cases, you can try writing for their site and include a link back to your content.

Another way to get links is to make content worth linking to. Doing this saves you the work of building relationships with a lot of people.

6. Submit Your Site to Google Webmaster Tools

If your site has been online for a while and isn’t showing up in Google, your site may have trouble being found for the first time. If this is the case, you can submit your site to Google Webmaster Tools.

Webmaster Tools is a program offered by Google to show you how your site looks in their search engine. You’ll be able to see search rankings, click-through rates, backlinks to your website, and a lot of other helpful information.

You can jump-start this process by submitting your sitemap to Webmaster Tools. Your sitemap is a guide that tells Google where to find all the pages on your site. Submitting your sitemap will help Google find your pages and add them to its search engine.

How to Make Your Website Searchable: Final Thoughts

Trying to figure out how to make your website searchable isn’t an easy process. There isn’t a roadmap provided by Google that tells you what to do. But when you follow best practices that have proven to work in the past, you’ll increase your chances of getting to the top of Google.

Once you start getting website traffic, you need to start monetizing it. Keep browsing our blog to read our latest tips on making the most of your new visitors.