How to Create a Formidable PPC Strategy That Actually Drives Sales

Are you a small business owner who feels stuck when it comes to marketing? Are you confused about how to drive traffic and increase sales through online advertising?

If so, then you’re in the right place. We’re going to cover everything you need to know about how to create your PPC strategy, why you need to, and how to go about creating your PPC ads.

Don’t worry if you don’t know anything about PPC, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about PPC optimization and increasing your sales today.

Why You Need to Focus on PPC Advertising

Pay per click advertising is push marketing as opposed to the pull marketing tactics of content marketing. With push marketing, you aren’t waiting for your target audience to find you through search engines. Instead, you push your message and brand out into the digital world and share your product with your ideal potential customers.

This method of digital marketing is ideal when you’re new and don’t have the luxury of waiting for the search engines to finally let you out of the proverbial sandbox.

PPC ads can help you increase engagement around your brand while also retaining previous customers and bringing them back for repeat business.

How to Create a PPC Strategy

Without a strategy, you won’t have a vision and a direction to follow when you start creating your ads. You need to know where you’re going so that you ensure you end up in the right place. Your strategy provides that, and it’s just as true with your PPC ads as it is with your entire marketing strategy as well as your business strategy.

Ask yourself these important questions:

What is your end goal?

Who are you targeting for your ideal customer?

What value will you provide to improve their situation?

How will you convert them into a paying customer?

How will you track your results and conversions?

The answers to these questions will guide you in creating your strategy so you know you’re on target to reach your goals. Are you growing your audience in anticipation of a future launch? Have you already launched and now you want to build awareness around your brand?

Without this information, you won’t have a roadmap to follow when you start creating your ads. Even the best ads in the world won’t help your business if they lead to increased conversions and sales.

How to Increase Sales Through PPC

There are three key cycles within your PPC campaign. These are identifying your target keywords, creating your campaign, and finally, tracking your campaign. Each cycle is vital to the overall success of your PPC advertising.

To create a great campaign you need to follow these five steps:

1. Write Great Copy

Before you worry about cost per click and keyword research, you need to create great content. Nobody will click if they aren’t moved to action. Great copy is still the name of the game regardless of if you’re creating organic content, running prints ad, or making the jump into pay per click.

2. Design for Mobile

Mobile isn’t optional these days. Your website, and specifically the landing page you’re driving traffic to, needs to be optimized for mobile. Everyone is accessing the internet with their mobile devices, so chances are they are accessing your site on their phones too. Be sure you design your site for mobile traffic or risk losing most of your prospects.

3. Use Look Alike and Similar Audiences

If you already have an email list you can use the demographics you know from that to create a look-a-like audience. Or you can create similar audiences based on your competition and the demographics they’re targeting.

These are invaluable tools available to you when you use the advertising platforms. So make the most of them and use them to optimize your ads and increase your conversions.

4. Set a Budget and Stick With It

Once you start running ads it can be so difficult to stick to your budget. And if you don’t create one ahead of time you run the risk of losing all your profits before you start.

So create a budget and then stick to it once you start running your ads. Limit the amount of ad spend you run each day. And, once you’ve narrowed down the best ads, stop running the duds.

5. Make the Most of A/B Testing

Not every single ad you run will be the home run hit. Some will be duds, and that’s okay. When you run A/B tests you can narrow down which images draw the most engagement, which copy drives the most clicks and which landing pages give you the highest conversions.

Don’t make one copy of each of these segments and then complain that ads don’t work for you. Use A/B testing to narrow in on the most optimized PPC ads you can so that you can scale your business once you do find the homerun-worthy ads.

Creating a PPC strategy to increase sales can help you grow your business to the level you’ve always dreamed it could be. But if this sounds like more than you can take on right now, don’t ignore advertising. Instead, work with PPC experts who can create a stellar strategy and set up the systems you need to bring in the right audience for your business.

Create a Strategy That Drives Sales

The right pay per click ads can deliver results and increase sales for you and your business. Follow the tips in this article to create the winning PPC strategy for your business so you can scale and grow your business to the level you’ve always dreamed of.

For more great information on this and other topics, check out the rest of our blog.