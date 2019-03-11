Finding Locals: 9 Local Optimization Tips for Small Business Marketing

If you run a local business of any kind, you need to make sure that your website is well optimized for getting local customers. Optimizing your online presence will help ensure that any search traffic that comes your way is targeted to the people that really matter.

Luckily, we’re here to help. Below we’ll look at the 9 top local optimization tips for small business marketing.

1. Claim Your Google My Business (GMB) Page

The first thing you need to do to improve local optimization is to claim your Google My Business page. Google My Business is a set of tools that allows you to verify and edit your business listing that appears in Google search results, Google Maps, and across Google services.

When using Google My Business, make sure that your contact info, your business name, and your business hours are correct and up-to-date. You should also upload some high-quality photos to your business listing as well.

2. Get More Backlinks

To optimize your small business website you also need to work on getting backlinks. Backlinks are links to your website from other sites on the web and are really important for boosting SEO and marketing your business online.

There are several ways you can get backlinks. Usually, it will require you to reach out to other websites and build relationships online. Guest posting is one great way you can start getting some backlinks to your site.

3. Add Your Business to Directory Sites

Similarly to getting backlinks, you also need to get citations for your website. Citations are links on local directory sites that are pointing towards your business website from sites such as Yelp, Foursquare, CitySearch and TripAdvisor. Citations will include the listing of your business name, phone number, and address

Many of these sites will allow you to set up and optimize a business profile on your own. Make sure you do this if you want to ensure your website starts getting more local visitors.

4. Make Sure Your Business Profiles Are Consistent

It’s also important that any contact information you have on Google, your website, and local directory sites are consistent and complete. Your business name, your address, and your phone number should be exactly the same on each site your business appears on.

Ensuring this information is accurate will help Google to recognize the true nature of your business and which visitors to send your way.

5. Encourage Online Reviews

Using sites such as Yelp, Facebook, and Google, customers can leave reviews for your business and talk about their experience with you. Make sure that you encourage your customers to leave reviews on these sites.

Getting online reviews is essential for local optimization and will help boost your business in search results.

6. Start Using Local Keywords

It’s important to start using local keywords on your site as well. Local keywords that relate to your city name, your region or your local area are very beneficial. These keywords will be a signal to search engines of where your business is located and what customers would be most relevant to you.

Basic web pages on your site, such as service pages and product pages, should include these keywords. The content on your business blog should incorporate local keywords as well.

Using a combination of keywords related to your industry and expertise along with local keywords is essential for getting good local SEO.

7. Optimize the Technical Side of Your Site

In addition to adding keywords to your website, you also need to make sure the technical side of your site is well-optimized.

A big part of this will be ensuring your site loads as quickly and efficiently as possible. You should also make sure that your website is mobile-optimized since Google is prioritizing mobile-friendly sites in search results these days.

This will also include optimizing titles, headings, and image alt tags. You’ll also need to ensure images and multimedia content are small enough in size to load quickly and easily.

Keep in mind that a great SEO service can handle much of this for you. If you’re in Pittsburgh, for example, you may want to learn more about JSA Interactive.

8. Add a Contact Page

Also on your website, it’s important that you have a dedicated page for letting customers contact you. Make sure you have contact information on your website, ideally that is located in multiple places across your site.

Contact information should be obvious and very easy for customers to find. It’s a good idea to put this information in the header or the footer section of your site.

Using these location markers will help Google better understand where your business is located and what customers will be best to send to your site.

9. Pay Attention to Voice and Mobile Search

It’s also important to remember that many people who are looking for local businesses will be doing it on the go. Because of this, optimizing for mobile search and voice search is very important.

Since people often search for local businesses or services on their phones while on the move, optimizing for voice and mobile search will make it more likely that your website will appear in search results when local customers are in a mood to buy.

Make sure the design you use for your site is responsive and mobile-optimized. You should optimize your site for voice search as well. You can do this by using conversational phrases and questions in the content of your site.

Successfully Using These Local Optimization Tips

While there’s a lot to think about when optimizing for local search, it’s simpler than you may think. However, make sure you use the local optimization tips above if you want to ensure you’re starting off on the right foot.

