A PPC Management Pricing Guide: This is How Much it Costs

Around 83% of small businesses feel that digital marketing plays a huge part in their business growth.

If you’re just starting out, one of the most important parts of gaining business is being found online. If you’re a small shop, local business is great, however, reaching a larger audience online is essential for increasing revenue.

PPC management is a great way to increase your place in search results, which will help potential buyers see your selection.

PPC Management Pricing

Small businesses typically spend a few thousand dollars on PPC management each month.

While this may seem like a lot, it’s important to remember what these campaigns can do for your business. When you work with a reputable source, your ad is placed at the top of search results. This is going to cause the number of visits you’re getting to your website to skyrocket!

If you’re looking to start a PPC campaign, it’s important to have a budget and some money set aside for the project.

What You Should Keep in Mind About PPC Pricing

There are a variety of factors that will impact how much you pay for a PPC campaign.

These are:

1. How Competitive Your Field Is

If you have a unique niche, you won’t have to pay as much for each click.

In fact, you may only have to pay a few cents each time someone clicks on the ad. If you work in a more competitive niche, you’ll end up paying quite a bit more.

For example, legal or financial services may require dozens of dollars for each click. Since you’re standing out in a competitive field, getting your ad to the top of search results is going to take a lot more money.

2. The Popularity of the Specific Topic

When you set a budget, you should consider the max bid, the number of clicks, and the cost.

If you don’t plan this out, you may find yourself owing tons of money you don’t have! Different trends can cause your content to suddenly gain popularity, ultimately leading to more clicks.

For example, if you’re writing about a celebrity and that celebrity is making headlines, your content will get more clicks since people are searching for your content. To avoid a sudden influx in clicks that you have to pay for, set a budget for each day.

3. Using Remarketing Ads

The majority of people leave a website without buying anything the first time.

So, this is a great opportunity for you to invest in remarketing ads. Remarketing ads appeal to people who are already showing interest in your niche. If someone didn’t buy something from a similar business, you can re-grab their attention with a remarketing ad.

Just like PPC management, the cost of remarketing ads will depend on your industry. You will pay more if you work in a competitive field. Remarketing ads are a bit less expensive than PPC ads, though.

Are You Ready to Invest in PPC Advertising?

If you’re ready to put your business on the radar, it may be time to invest in PPC management. Now that you have an idea of PPC management pricing, you can work it into your budget.

