8 Need to Know Google Adwords Tips That’ll Boost Your Digital Success

Is it time to start driving new leads to your website? PPC marketing is one of the best places to start if you’re looking for results.

If you want to get started with paid ads, there’s no better place to start with than Google. Adwords receives 78% of all the paid ad revenue on the internet.

The problem is, there is a lot more than meets the eye if you want to create a successful Google Adwords campaign. If you’re only setting up your campaign, putting a few keywords in, and hitting start, then you’ve got a lot to learn.

Follow the Google Adwords tips below to start making the most of your ad campaigns.

1. Use a Relevant Landing Page

When a user makes a search using Google, they’re expecting to find a specific result. If your landing page doesn’t solve the problem that a user has, then why would they ever become a customer of yours?

This means that it may not be a great idea to send all of your ad visitors to your homepage. Instead, create a landing page based on the keywords in your campaign. Doing this means you’ll need to do PPC keyword research to learn the intent behind user searches.

Make sure to customize your landing page to answer search queries. Doing this will increase your click-through rate and lead to more paying customers.

2. Watch Your Quality Score

Have you noticed that the cost of each click your getting keeps going up? If so, you may have a problem with your quality score.

Your quality score is a rating given to you by Google that rates your advertisement and landing page. It judges things like landing page relevance, page speed, and keywords that you’re targetting. If you can increase this score, you can expect lower CPC and higher rankings.

Look over the Google Adwords policies to make sure your ad conforms to everything Google requires.

3. Optimize Your Keywords

If you’ve been running your ad campaign for a while, you probably have a lot of data. If you aren’t using this data to optimize your keywords, then you’re missing out on ROI.

When looking at your conversion data, you should be able to see which keywords are giving you the most sales. You can use this data to remove any search terms that aren’t making you money.

If you’re looking to make sales, then the chances are that you don’t want people looking for free stuff. Use the negative keywords section to remove any people that are searching for terms like this.

4. Segment Your Audience

Optimizing your keywords is a great first start, but you can go further than that. You can also target people based on their demographics. These filters can include age, gender, and location.

Use your conversion data to figure out which demographics are leading to the most sales. Once you have your demographics segmented, you have two options.

The first is to focus on only the converting demographics. Keep the same ads running and focus optimize for those people.

The other is to create new ad groups that target the demographics you took out. These people may not be converting because of your ad copy. Try to create new headlines and ad descriptions that speak more to them, and you could convert them to customers too.

5. Create Mobile Optimized Campaigns

Mobile ads made up 68% of ad spend in 2018. You can’t ignore smartphone users anymore.

If your landing page doesn’t look good on mobile devices, then you’re going to miss out on a lot of sales. Either optimize your landing page to look good on any screen size or create a mobile-only page for smartphone users.

Mobile users are also more likely to do local searches. Take advantage of the phone number extension in Google Adwords to advertise your phone number to get customers on the phone.

6. Use the Remarketing Tool

In a perfect world, your advertisements would lead to customers as soon as they click on your ad. Unfortunately, that doesn’t happen most of the time. It can take several attempts to turn someone into a buyer.

This means you need to get in front of potential customers more than once. If you aren’t keeping track of the people who visit your website, how can you do this?

Luckily, Adwords can do this. Create a lookalike audience in Google Analytics that contains all the visitors who have been to your website. You can use this to create an ad campaign that only targets people who have shown an interest in your products.

These campaigns are cheaper to run and offer a better ROI.

7. Set Up Goal Pages

If you don’t have any goals for your ad campaigns, how can you measure your success? Make sure you set up a goal page in Google Analytics so you can figure out if your ads are converting.

Your goal page can be checkout pages, email opt-in pages, contact forms, or whatever page counts as a success for you. Every time a visitor lands one of these pages from a Google ad, it counts as a conversion.

You can also assign a dollar value to each goal page. Compare this with your total ad spend to figure out if your campaigns are profitable or not.

8. Always Test Your Ad Copy

Do you have a profitable ad campaign? Congratulations!

Your job isn’t done though.

The chances are there are still ways you can optimize your ad copy to increase your conversions. You can use A/B tests to accomplish this.

An A/B test will show different variations of your ad to people. The goal is to see which one converts the best.

You can do this easily by making a copy of an ad you have running and changing a few words. Once you do this, run the campaigns side-by-side and compare the results.

Even one word can make a big difference with click-through and conversion rates, so don’t rule anything out.

Use These Google Adwords Tips Today

Google Adwords isn’t going to print money for your business without a plan. There is a lot of work to do to make a successful campaign, so use the Google Adwords tips above to get started. If you just throw money into Adwords without thinking, you’ll never see a return on your investment.

Once you master Google Adwords, it pays to look into other digital marketing channels. Keep browsing our blog to find more ways to promote your business.