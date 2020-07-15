7 Tips to Building SEO Strategies for Small Businesses

Google’s daily searches surpass 3.5 billion.

Search engines rank websites according to their SEO strategies. Firms with poor SEO strategies become obscure, making it hard for them to gain traffic.

Conversely, firms with strong keywords and a better choice of words get the chance to rank on the first page, thus gaining more traffic.

Great SEO does more than the rankings. It enhances marketing ROI, boosts the firm’s credibility, and increases brand awareness.

This article will discuss the top seven tips for building SEO strategies. If you run a small business, go through them to know how to outshine your competitors.

1. Find the Right Keywords

A keyword is a phrase or short sentence related to your business. It is the common term which the online users use whenever they need your services.

For instance, if you run a law firm, you should use strong keywords that describe your law services. The keyword selection process is quite easy, thanks to the multiple keywords planners and researchers.

You may download a few keywords finder apps to get the most suitable keywords suggestions for your business. Also, you may consider Google’s auto-suggestions which appear when typing the keywords.

The right keywords will enhance your online visibility and increase your traffic with time.

2. Develop Compelling Content

Your content should provide a helpful solution to what the online users want. It should be brief, concise, and straight to the point.

Business competition is currently very high, and internet users will only consider the site they find helpful. So, find out the type of content that your competitors post and try to make yours better.

After that, research on what you will write and get the right stats. Ensure that your content includes strong keywords you searched using the keywords finders.

You may optimize the keywords on some headlines and the content without stuffing them. If possible, break the content to multiple segments, with each having a descriptive caption.

Structure the work well and include internal links when necessary. Also, use shorter sentences because they are easier to read and understand.

Engaging and compelling content will interest online users, and eventually, you will enjoy the benefits of SEO.

For more visibility, you may plan for a local business directory submission to have your firm listed. The listing service will help you find more clients and increase your traffic.

3. Choose an Ideal Linking Strategy

Links can boost the visibility of your website if you use them well. They enhance the credibility and the authenticity of your firm, thus, makes people trust you more.

However, you should be choosy on the types of links you add on your site because some might damage your reputation. Consider these tips when using the linking strategy:

Share your website links to your social media accounts

Add your links to newsletters and emails

Sponsor social events within your location

Start a blog, write compelling articles, and include helpful links for your websites

Ensure that the links are relevant to your business. Also, avoid the link schemes that spam your site. The spamming will be a turn off to your online users.

4. Encourage Online Responses and Reviews

Users’ reviews and responses can boost your local search results. Positive reviews can also enhance the credibility of your business. However, the credibility of small firms becomes significant if the reviews come from third parties.

You can encourage the online responses by asking your clients to leave a comment in the feedback responses. After that, you should thank the clients for the reviews or provide an action plan if the reviews are negative.

Take both the positive and negative reviews well, and work towards solving the negative responses. However, avoid faking positive reviews on your website because you may be tracked and lose your business credibility.

5. Be Active on Social Media

SEO and Social media are inseparable.

If you are active online, you will gather a large follower base. The increased followers make it easier for Google and other search engines to notice and rank you on the top pages.

Open accounts with the leading sites if your business is still new. These platforms could include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. After that, update a professional picture of your business or yourself and write an appealing description.

Make regular posts and update your followers about your business progress. If you have a busy schedule, consider hiring a social media manager to manage the account. You can also set automatic systems updates for your posts.

6. Improve the User Experience

As earlier mentioned, business competition is high, and users only choose the site with excellent customer experience. If online users like your site’s experiences, the bouncing rate will be lower, and your traffic will be higher.

The first tip to improving the user experience is by reducing the loading speed. Websites that take forever to load are turnoffs, and users rarely wait for them to load.

Another way to improve the customer experience is by removing unnecessary ads. The ads are beneficial to your business, but they can annoy your clients. Subscribe to the relevant advertisements only.

7. Optimize Your Site for Mobile

97 percent of consumers use the internet to find local businesses. Also, three in four people use smartphones and tablets.

If your site is not mobile-friendly, it will be unresponsive to the mobile users. Since most online users use smartphones, you will lose a large client base, and your visibility will be lower.

So, ensure that everyone can easily access your site, including the people using iPods and other mobile devices. Work with a great website designer to help you create a mobile-friendly website and add the right features to the site.

Start Building SEO Strategies Now

There are many incredible SEO strategies for growing businesses but the above are the main ones.

At some point, you may need to work with an experienced web expert to help you in building SEO strategies. The right person will update you on the current changes in the technological world and change your site accordingly.

