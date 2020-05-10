7 Key Reasons Why SEO is Important For Your New Business

No matter what type of business you start, you have to get the word out about it. One of the best ways to get people to line up to do business with you is through online marketing.

You may stumble upon SEO as a marketing strategy and wonder if it is worth your and why SEO is important. We are here to help you understand more about SEO and why it’s a must-have for your business. Continue reading this article to get the full story of why you need SEO for your business.

1. Makes Your Website Easy to Use

When people think about SEO and hiring an SEO company to help them, most people think about optimizing their website for search engines. While that is one of the main reasons for SEO, it’s not the only one.

When you focus on SEO, it makes you create a better user experience. Your site will be easier to navigate, faster and all the other things that help you rank higher in the search engines.

2. Increases Conversion Rates

When visitors come to your site, you want them to convert, but you might not have thought that SEO could help with conversions. Sure, SEO can help get people to your site, but how can it help with conversions?

One of the ways that SEO helps with conversions is because focusing on creating a fast site to rank in the SERPs will make people more likely to stay and spend their money. People don’t like being on slow websites, but when you’ve maxed out your speed for SEO results, you’re getting a double benefit.

Putting videos on your site to get people to spend more time on your site is a good strategy. When you use this strategy, create explainer videos to use for your SEO efforts since these types of videos can help with conversions.

3. Brings More Visitors to Your Site

People are looking for the products and services you have to offer. SEO is the best way to get in front of these people when they are ready to make a purchase.

Whether you’re an online business or you’re a brick and mortar business, SEO can help increase the visitors to your site and the sales to your business. Many business owners wonder if website visitors will convert to real-life sales in their stores and the answer is — yes!

Even with online shopping from sites like Amazon, some people want to get their products in person. When your store shows up, you’ll have the opportunity to win their business.

4. Elevates Your Brand and Increases Trust

When your business shows up high in the search engines, people see that Google trusts you. When Google trusts your website, that makes people more likely to trust your website as well.

Besides increasing trust, it also gives your brand cool points and allows people to understand that you’re a high-quality company. The more times you show up in the search engines for your niche — the better.

5. Gets You Out In Front of the Competition

Even if you’re a new business, SEO can even the playing field. When you show up above a business in the search engines, people will usually click on your website first. They think that the top results are the most trustworthy and that gives you the ability to try to win their business before they even see an offer from the larger company.

6. Gives You an Inexpensive Way to Get in Front of Customers

If you’re doing your own SEO work, you don’t need to put out a lot of money to get started. You have to be willing to learn how to rank in the search engines and then you have to be willing to put in the work.

As you are able to, you can hire someone to do your SEO work for you. Even hiring someone to do your SEO work doesn’t cost as much money as other means of marketing your business. SEO provides a good return on investment, so for every dollar you put in, you know that you’re going to see something back for what you’re doing.

7. Provides Long-Term Results

SEO is a favorite to many people because it can allow you to reap results for many years to come. You could get hundreds or even thousands of visitors to a single blog post or product and service page and those people could be stretched out over the years that you keep it up.

Some business owners continue to get calls about their products and services after retirement. Many people have turned this into a nice source of income by turning their website into a lead generation website for someone else that is still doing the work or selling the product in that area.

While you might need to update your product pages and blog posts from time to time, SEO is one of the best ways to create a long-term marketing material.

Why SEO Is Important – Now You Know

Now you have some of the key reasons why SEO is important for your business. If you want long-term growth for your company, then you need to boost your SEO and footprint in the search engines.

Do you want to learn more about online marketing and other ways of getting the word out about your business? Keep reading our blog to get information on how to grow your business using the internet and more.